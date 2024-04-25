Home / Education / News / AICTE, Apna.co launch career platform, to help 3 million students

AICTE, Apna.co launch career platform, to help 3 million students

"This association also fosters meaningful engagement with leading companies via a dynamic ecosystem that nurtures talent and drives economic growth," AICTE Chairman T G Sitharam said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2024 | 5:22 PM IST
All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) in partnership with jobs and professional networking platform apna.co has launched a career portal to help more than 3 million students secure jobs and internship opportunities.

The AICTE Career Portal will go live on April 30, 2024, according to a statement.

The career portal offers features such as Indian and international job opportunities, AI resume building, real-time notifications and community engagement empowering students with essential tools for career planning. It also aims to support more than 12,000 colleges with placement assistance.
 

 

The strategic partnership also offers an exclusive opportunity for students to participate in the Silicon Valley Immersion Program. This includes a fully-sponsored trip to Silicon Valley, USA, where students will engage directly with industry leaders at renowned companies such as Google, Apple and Microsoft, among others.

"This venture is crafted to arm fresh graduates and job seekers with the platform they need to launch careers and fulfil their professional aspirations," said Nirmit Parikh, Founder & CEO of apna.co.

Topics :AICTEStudentscareer centreeducation

First Published: Apr 25 2024 | 5:22 PM IST

