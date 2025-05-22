Rajasthan RBSE 12th results 2025: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) is set to announce the Class 12 results 2025 at 5 pm.

The board will announce that the BSER Class 12 results 2025 for all the streams combined – science, arts and commerce. Students can access their RBSE Class 12 results from the official website, i.e., rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Mahesh Chandra Sharma, the board administrator and divisional commissioner, will announce the RBSE Class 12 results for science, arts and commerce, and the Education Minister Madan Dilawar will virtually join them.

ALSO READ: Kerala Plus Two results 2025 | Maharashtra FYJC 2025 11th admissions This year, a total of 8,93,616 students registered for the Class 12 exams. Out of these students, 2,73,984 students appeared for Science, 28,250 students appeared for Commerce and 5,87,475 students for science. The exams were held from March 6 to April 9, 2025, in thousands of centres across the states.

Rajasthan board Class 12 results: Date and time

The Rajasthan board will announce the RBSE Class 12 results 2025 today, May 22, at 5 pm.

Rajasthan board Class 12 results: Official websites

Students can check their board Class 12 results from the following official website, i.e., rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

How to check and download the Rajasthan RBSE Board 12th results 2025?

Here are the simple steps to check and download RBSE Board 12th results 2025:

Visit the official website of Rajasthan board, i.e., rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in.

On the home page, check for the “News Update” section.

Look for the “Examination Results-2025” option and click on it.

Select stream's, i.e., Science, Commerce, and Arts.

Enter your login credentials such as the roll number, date of birth and other required details.

Results will appear on the screen.

Students can donwnoad and take printout for future use.

How to check RBSE 12th Class results 2025 via SMS?

Here's how to check RBSE CLass 12th reuslts 2025 via SMS:

For Science: Type RJ12S and send it to 5676750 or 56263.

For Arts: Type RJ12A and send it to 5676750 or 56263.

For Commerce: Type RJ12C and send it to 5676750 or 5626

Once you sent the message, your results will be sent to your mobile number.

RBSE 12th Class results 2025: Re-evaluation

Students who are not happy with their marks can apply for the re-valuation or rechecking of their answer sheets. The board will share more information about the application process, important dates, and applicable fees soon after announcing the results.

RBSE 12th Class Result 2025: Supplementary exam details

Students who failed in one or two subjects can conduct supplementary exams. This opportunity allows students to clear the examination without losing a year. The Rajasthan board will soon announce the timetable and registration dates for supplementary exams.

RBSE 12th Class results 2025: How to get original marksheet?

Students can download their RBSE Class 12th results from the official website. However, the results will be provisional and to get the original copy of the marksheet, students are advised to collect it from their respective schools. The board will issue the final marksheet after the results is declared.

RBSE 12th Class results 2025: Details mentioned in the marksheet

Here is the list of details mentioned on the Rajasthan board class 12th marksheets: