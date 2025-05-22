MHT CET Answer Key 2025 out for PCM group; raise objection by May 24

Today, May 22, 2025, the State Common Entrance Test Cell in Maharashtra released the PCM group's provisional answer key, along with the question papers and responses from the candidates. Examinees can use their login credentials to access the interim key on the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org.

During May 22–24, 2025, candidates who are unhappy with the preliminary key have the opportunity to object. Subject matter specialists will then examine the candidates' challenges. The MHT CET 2025 result will be revealed based on a revised/final answer key that will be provided if any of the allegations are shown to be accurate.

Maharashtra MHT CET 2025 PCM answer key: How to download?

• Go to the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org

• Press on the “MHT CET 2025 Answer Key” link on the homepage.

• Log in using application number, date of birth and press on 'submit'.

• View the official answers and your submitted responses, if any.

• Download and save the documents for later reference.

MHT CET 2025 answer keys: How to raise objections?

• Go to the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org.

• Log in to the candidate's dashboard.

• A question paper with the correct answer and other options will be showcased on the screen.

• Choose the question that needs to be challenged and also pick the answer that seems correct.'

• Make the payment of the requisite amount and submit.

MHT CET Answer Key 2025 PCM: Objection Fee

Candidates must use their candidate login to pay Rs 1000 for each question or challenge if they want to contest the provisional key. Note that there is no reimbursement for the challenge fee.

The official notice says, "If a candidate has an objection against any question in the question paper for the above mentioned examination, the same shall be submitted through candidate's login only as per the above schedule. Candidates will have to pay ₹1000/- per question/per objection (Non-refundable) online through candidate login only. Grievances/ Objections tracking facility is available in Candidate Login, under the title "Objection Tracking".

MHT CET Answer Key 2025 PCM: What's next?

The exam authority will examine the challenged answers after receiving the objections. They will update the answer key and release a final version if inconsistencies are discovered.

Scores and results are then determined using this updated key. In certain instances, all candidates may earn full marks for a question if it is discovered to have numerous right solutions or if a technical issue requires that it be removed.

It is anticipated that the results will be made public in June. Counseling for eligible applicants will be provided by authorities once the MHT CET 2025 results are announced. Candidates must meet the cutoff in order to be admitted to BTech programs at participating Maharashtra institutions.

There are multiple steps in the counseling process, including CAP enrollment, document submission, and choice filling. Soon after the scorecards are made public, more information on the procedure will be made available.