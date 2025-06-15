Andhra launches free JEE, NEET coaching to over 100K govt school students

Andhra Pradesh Human Resource Minister Nara Lokesh on Sunday launched a state-wide initiative to provide free JEE and NEET coaching to the students of government junior colleges.

Over 1 lakh students from 1,355 government junior colleges will receive specially designed material readied by expert faculty to help prepare for these national-level exams.

"This initiative gives every Andhra student a fair chance to dream big and achieve bigger," said Lokesh in a press release, emphasising equality and academic opportunity for all.

The NDA coalition government has extended college hours till 5 pm and allotted two hours daily for focused coaching using new, high-quality study material.