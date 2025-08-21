UP Scholarship: The Yogi Adityanath administration has partnered with the United Kingdom to provide the esteemed Chevening Scholarship Program in Uttar Pradesh as part of an effort to improve the career possibilities of students from the state.

Students who have demonstrated extraordinary academic achievement are eligible to apply for the Chevening UP Atal Scholarship, the UP government's new foreign scholarship program.

UP Atal Scholarship: Official statement

The British High Commission to India stated in an official statement, "The UK Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Government of Uttar Pradesh to offer the prestigious Chevening Scholarship Programme in the state. Under the agreement signed today in Lucknow in the presence of CM Yogi Adityanath and British High Commissioner Lindy Cameron, up to 15 scholars from the state will be eligible for full financial support to pursue a one-year master's in the UK".

The statement added, "The Chevening programme in India is the largest in the world, benefitting over 3,900 scholars and fellows since 1983, demonstrating the UK's commitment to developing the leaders of tomorrow. Chevening alumni use their world-class education and global networks gained in the UK to create meaningful, lasting change when they return home, whether by tackling global challenges or making a tangible impact in their own communities". ALSO READ: IIM-Ahmedabad tightens CAT entry bar for PGP 2026-28 admissions, know more High Commissioner Cameron said ANI, "It's wonderful to be here in Lucknow today to sign with the Chief Minister the agreement on the new Chevening scholarships which we're announcing together between the United Kingdom and Uttar Pradesh. This will allow five students every year for the next three years to go to the UK on a fully funded scholarship, which is part of the fantastic and growing relationship between the United Kingdom and India".

About UP Atal Scholarship 2025 The program is intended for students who have demonstrated outstanding academic performance. Under it, the government will pay for nearly all costs, such as annual travel between India and the UK, tuition, exam fees, housing, and food. According to officials, each student's sponsorship would cost between Rs 45 and Rs 48 lakh. Five students have been chosen to complete their master's degrees in England as part of the first phase. ALSO READ: Who is Aditya Kumar? The IPS officer who became KBC 17's first crorepati The Uttar Pradesh government and the UK's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) have partnered to make the program happen. The deal was struck at the Lucknow home of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The scholarship will assist train UP's young for leadership roles on the international scene, the Chief Minister remarked during the launch. The program's initial duration is 3 years.