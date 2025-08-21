Home / Education / News / KCET, Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 2 option entry activated

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has activated the link for option entry for Round 2 KCET and Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2025 today on the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

KCET, Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2025
KCET, Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2025. (Photo: PTI)
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 4:53 PM IST
Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2025: On August 21, 2025, the Karnataka Examinations Authority, or KEA, made the option entry link for Round 2 KCET and Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2025 active. The link is available on the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in for candidates taking part in the counselling round 2.
 
The provisional seat matrix for the UGCET and UGNEET counselling 2025 round 2 has also been made public by KEA, and the Round 2 counselling timetable is anticipated to be issued shortly. It was stated in a previous notification that all qualified applicants must take part in the second round by the deadline following the opening of the second round options entry process.
 
KEA went on to say that candidates will be deemed uninterested in taking part in the second round, and their seat allocation and first round options will not be taken into consideration if they do not log in to the online portal at least once or do not consent. 

KCET NEET UG Counselling 2025: Important Dates (All India Quota)

Commencement of Round 2 registration- August 21, 2025.
Round 1 option entry began: July 17, 2025.
NEET UG Round 1 Reporting/Joining deadline: August 23, 2025 (extended from August 22).
NEET Counselling Schedule (for all rounds of NEET 2025): October 10, 2025, from the earlier October 3.  

KCET, Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2025: How to find the option entry link?

Go to the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
On the home page, visit the Admissions tab. and click on UGCET or UGNEET 2025, as needed
Press on the link to enter options for Round 2
On the next page, fill in your credentials to log in, and submit
Fill in your preferred choices, and submit
Download the confirmation page, and keep a printout for later use. 
 

Topics :Karnataka CETKarnatakaNEET UG

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 4:53 PM IST

