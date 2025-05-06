MPBSE Class 10th, 12th 2025 topper list: Pragya Jaiswal, Priyal Dwivedi top

MP Board Topper 2025: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) declared the Class 10th and 12th results today for the academic session 2024–25.

Students who appeared for the examination can check and download their digital scorecards by entering their roll number and application number. Apart from the official websites, students can also access their results through SMS, mobile apps, and DigiLocker for added convenience.

MPBSE Class 10th, 12th results 2025: Pragya Jaisawal tops

This year, Pragya Jaisawal topped MPBSE Class 10th with an exceptional perfect 100 per cent score.

The result is a testament to her dedication and hard work throughout her career, earning widespread praise and recognition.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav informs that Pragya Jaiswal, who hails from Narsinghpur, topped Class 10 by securing 500 out of 500 marks. Priyal Dwivedi from district Satna topped in class 12 by securing 492 out of 500 marks.

MPBSE MP board Class 12th stream-wise toppers List

Rank Stream Name of the student Percentage obtained Marks obtained District 1 Science Priyal Dwivedi 98.40% 492 Satna 2 Commerce Rimjhim Karothiya 98.20% 491 Gwalior 3 Science Harsh Pandey 98% 490 Satna Here is the list of MP board Class 12th stream-wise toppers:

MP board results 2025: Class 10th, 12th pass percentage

This year, Class 10 reported a pass percentage of 76.22 per cent, which is higher than last year (58.10 per cent).

On the other hand, the overall pass percentage in Class 12 is 74.48 per cent this year.

Ayush Dwivedi, Rewa – 499/500

Shaizah Fatimi, Jabalpur – 498/500

MP board Class 10th Topper List: District wise

Rank Name District Marks (out of 500) 1 Pragya Jaiswal Singrauli 500 2 Ayush Dwivedi Rewa 499 3 Shaijah Fatima Jabalpur 498 4 Mansi Sahu Sidhi 497 4 Suhani Prajapati Ujjain 497 4 Shivam Pandey Satna 497 4 Anjali Sharma Rewa 497 5 Sumbul Khan Sagar 496 5 Tarannum Rangrez Damoh 496 5 Animesh Verma Rewa 496 5 Anurag Kumar Sahu Singrauli 496 5 Prachi Kaurav Narsinghpur 496

MP board results 2025: Financial reward

Students who have cleared the Class 12 exam with 75 per cent and above marks will receive financial reward of Rs 25000 from MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. This initiative aim to ensure students can equip themselves with better equipments and gadgets.

MP board 10th, 12th results 2025: Minimum marks

Students need to scroe at least 33% of marks in each subject and overall, including separate passing scores in internal and practical assessments to pass the MP board exams 2025. Students who are not happy with their marks or those who fall short can opt for supplementary exams, while students seeking mark verification can apply for re-evaluation.

How to check and download MP board Class 10th results 2025?

Here are the simple steps to check and download MP board Class 10th results 2025:

Visit the official websites, mpresults.nic.in or mpbse.nic.in.

On the home page, check for the ‘MP Board Class 10, 12 Result 2025’ link.

Enter your login credentials, i.e., roll number and date of birth.

Your result will appear on the screen.

Students can download and print a copy for future reference.

Students are advised to verify all the details carefully on their scorecards. In case of any discrepancies, they should contact the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education immediately.

