CGBSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2025: Board results to be out today at 3 pm

CGBSE will declare the class 10th and class 12th board results at 3 pm today. The Class 12th exams were held from Mar 1 to Mar 28, and the Class 10 exams took place from March 3 to March 24

CGBSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2025. Photo: Shutterstock

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 11:42 AM IST

Listen to This Article

CGBSE Chhattisgarh Board Result 2025: The results of the Class 10th and Class 12th exams for the 2024–2025 academic year will be released today by the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE). Students who took the test can view their results online at results.cg.nic.in and cgbse.nic.in, the board's official websites.
 
According to a CGBSE announcement, at 3 p.m. today, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai will reveal the Chhattisgarh board results for Class 10 High School and Class 12 Higher Secondary through a press conference. 
 
The Class 10 board exams were held by the Chhattisgarh Board from March 3 to March 24, while the Class 12 board exams were conducted from March 1 to March 28. 

CGBSE 12th Result 2025: Date and Time?

Result date- May 07, 2025  Result time- 15:00 (3 pm)

CGBSE 12th Result 2025: How to check and download?

Go to the Official Portal at https://cgbse.nic.in or https://vidia.cgbse.nic.in.
 
Route to the Result link that says, "Higher Secondary (12th) Main Exam Result - Year 2025".
 
Fill in your roll number in the provided field. Ensure that only numbers are entered. 
Fill in the characters showcased in the captcha box to verify you're not a robot. 
Check the "Submit" button to view your result. 
Once your result is shown, download the marksheet and take a printout for later reference. 

CG Board 10th, 12th Result 2025: Different ways to check the result

1. Via SMS: CGBSE also give an SMS facility. Students can submit a text in the prescribed format to receive their results directly on their phone. (Format and number will be shared once declared.)
 
2. Through DigiLocker: Results can also be available by logging into your DigiLocker account, utilising your registered mobile number and choosing the Chhattisgarh Board under the education section. 

CG Board 10th, 12th Result 2025: What’s next?

Students can request a recheck or re-evaluation if they are unsatisfied with their results. The schedule for the supplementary tests, which will be announced soon after the results are announced, will be made available to those who fail in one or more subjects.
 
Important statistics such as the overall pass percentage, performance by gender, district-by-district toppers, and merit lists will be made public by the board in conjunction with the results announcement. It is anticipated that senior authorities would speak to the media and provide analysis of this year's performance patterns.
 

 

 

First Published: May 07 2025 | 11:26 AM IST

