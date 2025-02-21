CBSE class 12th physics exam 2025 analysis: What students said about paper?

CBSE Class 12 Physics Exam 2025 Analysis: The CBSE Class 12 Physics exam 2025 was held today, February 21, 2025. Students from all over the country appeared for the examination at their assigned exam centres. The exam took place in a single shift from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM.
Students who appeared for the examination shared their views on today’s class 12th science question paper.
What do students say about the class 12th physics question paper?
CBSE Class 12 Physics Exam 2025
CBSE Class 12 Physics 2025: Exam structure and weightage
The 3-hour exam was for 70 marks, which has 30 compulsory questions divided into five sections: A, B, C, D, and E.
The question paper had 20% MCQs, 30% competency-based questions, and 50% short and long-answer questions.
CBSE Class 12 Physics Paper Unit-Wise Marking Scheme
Unit I: Electrostatics (16 marks): Electric Charges and Fields, Electrostatic Potential and Capacitance
Unit II: Current Electricity (16 marks): Current Electricity
Unit III: Magnetic Effects of Current and Magnetism (17 marks): Moving Charges and Magnetism, Magnetism and Matter
Unit IV: Electromagnetic Induction and Alternating Currents (17 marks): Electromagnetic Induction: Alternating Current
Unit V: Electromagnetic Waves (18 marks): Electromagnetic Waves
Unit VI: Optics (18 marks): Ray Optics and Optical Instruments, Wave Optics
Unit VII: Dual Nature of Radiation and Matter (12 marks): Dual Nature of Radiation and Matter
Unit VIII: Atoms and Nuclei (12 marks): Atoms, Nuclei
Unit IX: Electronic Devices (7 marks): Semiconductor Electronics: Materials, Devices, and Simple Circuits
