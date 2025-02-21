Friday, February 21, 2025 | 02:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
CBSE class 12th physics exam 2025 analysis: What students said about paper?

CBSE class 12th physics exam 2025 analysis: What students said about paper?

CBSE class 12th physics exam analysis: CBSE Board physics exam for class 12th took place today, February 21, 2025, from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM. Here's what students had to say about the paper

Students of class 10th wearing masks arrive to appear for compartment exam at an examination centre amid Coronavirus disease, in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 21 2025 | 2:05 PM IST

CBSE Class 12 Physics Exam 2025 Analysis: The CBSE Class 12 Physics exam 2025 was held today, February 21, 2025. Students from all over the country appeared for the examination at their assigned exam centres. The exam took place in a single shift from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM. 
Students who appeared for the examination shared their views on today’s class 12th science question paper. 

What do students say about the class 12th physics question paper?

Students initial reactions show that the class 12th science question paper was 'easy to moderate' in difficulty. Students found the question paper well-balanced, with a mix of theoretical and numerical questions.  

Early reactions show the students found the numerical section of the exam a bit tricky, and called the paper "manageable". They believe the board followed previous year's patern.

CBSE Class 12 Physics Exam 2025

Exam Name CBSE Class 12 Physics Board Exam 2025
Conducting Body Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)
Official Website cbse.nic.in
Subject Physics
Exam Date February 21, 2025
Exam Timings 10:30 AM - 1:30 PM
Types of Questions MCQs, Short and Long Answer Type Questions
Total Marks 70

CBSE Class 12 Physics 2025: Exam structure and weightage

The 3-hour exam was for 70 marks, which has 30 compulsory questions divided into five sections: A, B, C, D, and E.
 

The question paper had 20% MCQs, 30% competency-based questions, and 50% short and long-answer questions.
 
Section Question Type Number of Questions Marks per Question Total Marks
A Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) 12-18 1 12-18
  Assertion-Reasoning Based Questions 4 1 4
B Short Answer Questions 5-7 2 10-14
C Short Answer Questions 5-7 3 15-21
D Case Study-Based Questions 2 4 8
E Long Answer Questions 3 5 15
Total   33-35   70
 

CBSE Class 12 Physics Paper Unit-Wise Marking Scheme

Unit I: Electrostatics (16 marks): Electric Charges and Fields, Electrostatic Potential and Capacitance
Unit II: Current Electricity (16 marks): Current Electricity
Unit III: Magnetic Effects of Current and Magnetism (17 marks): Moving Charges and Magnetism, Magnetism and Matter
Unit IV: Electromagnetic Induction and Alternating Currents (17 marks): Electromagnetic Induction: Alternating Current
Unit V: Electromagnetic Waves (18 marks): Electromagnetic Waves
Unit VI: Optics (18 marks): Ray Optics and Optical Instruments, Wave Optics
Unit VII: Dual Nature of Radiation and Matter (12 marks): Dual Nature of Radiation and Matter
Unit VIII: Atoms and Nuclei (12 marks): Atoms, Nuclei
Unit IX: Electronic Devices (7 marks): Semiconductor Electronics: Materials, Devices, and Simple Circuits 
The board commenced the Class 12 board exams from February 15 and so far, it has conducted five papers 
  • Entrepreneurship; physical education; 
  • Hindustani Music Voc, Hindustani Music Mel Ins, automotive, healthcare, data science, electronics and hardware; 
  • Food production, office procedures and practices, design, Early Childhood Care and Education; 
  • Typography and Computer Application
 

CBSE class 12 CBSE board exams Student

First Published: Feb 21 2025 | 1:58 PM IST

