Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Education / News / UPPSC PCS 2025: Registration to begin today for 200 positions, details here

UPPSC PCS 2025: Registration to begin today for 200 positions, details here

The application process for UP PCS Recruitment 2025 will start today, Feb 20. The online application link will be active on the official website by this evening

UPPSC PCS
UPPSC PCS
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2025 | 1:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Uttar Pradesh Combined State Upper Subordinate Services 2025 (PCS 2025) notification has been made public by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC). Compared to the previous year's PCS recruitment, the Commission has posted openings for 200 UP PCS positions. The statement states that the UPPSC PCS Recruitment 2025 application procedure will open today, February 20. 
 
By this evening, the Commission's website will have the link to the online application active. Following this, interested and qualified applicants can apply by going to the official website at https://uppsc.up.nic.in. 

UPPSC PCS 2025: Important dates 

The preliminary exam for PCS 2025 is set for October 12, 2025, according to the UPPSC timetable. The exam will be administered at many locations in Uttar Pradesh.
 
The application form and cost must be submitted by March 24, 2025. Additionally, candidates will have until April 2, 2025, to make changes to their application.

2025 UPPSC PCS: Eligibility Criteria

As of July 1, 2025, applicants for UPPSC PCS 2025 must be between the ages of 21 and 40. Accordingly, candidates must have been born between July 2, 1985, and July 1, 2004. According to Uttar Pradesh government regulations, candidates in the reserved category would be granted an age relaxation.

UPPCS Recruitment 2025: Vacancies 

The UPPSC PCS recruitment provides opportunities for multiple administrative openings that include: 

Also Read

UPPSC Exam Calendar 2025 is released; Here's how to check and download

UPPSC protest: FIR lodged against 4 Telegram channels for misinformation

PSC exam row: Students call off protest after UPPSC announces new schedule

Jobs will come when BJP goes: Akhilesh over protests on UPPSC exam dates

UPPSC row: Cong slams UP govt over police action against agitating students

 
Basic Education Officer
District Audit Officer
Senior Lecturer
Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM)
Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP)
Sub Registrar, Transport.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

BPSC Mains exam date 2025: Timetable out at official website, details here

CBSE plans to conduct class X board exams twice a year from 2026-27 session

PSTET result 2025 announced at official website; check link to download

REET 2024 admit cards to be released today; check steps to download

DRDO internship 2025: Kickstart your career in defence R&D tech, apply now

Topics :UPPSCcivil servantsUP Public Service Commissioneducation

First Published: Feb 20 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story