UPPSC PCS 2025: Registration to begin today for 200 positions, details here

The Uttar Pradesh Combined State Upper Subordinate Services 2025 (PCS 2025) notification has been made public by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC). Compared to the previous year's PCS recruitment, the Commission has posted openings for 200 UP PCS positions. The statement states that the UPPSC PCS Recruitment 2025 application procedure will open today, February 20.

By this evening, the Commission's website will have the link to the online application active. Following this, interested and qualified applicants can apply by going to the official website at https://uppsc.up.nic.in.

UPPSC PCS 2025: Important dates

The preliminary exam for PCS 2025 is set for October 12, 2025, according to the UPPSC timetable. The exam will be administered at many locations in Uttar Pradesh.

The application form and cost must be submitted by March 24, 2025. Additionally, candidates will have until April 2, 2025, to make changes to their application.

2025 UPPSC PCS: Eligibility Criteria

As of July 1, 2025, applicants for UPPSC PCS 2025 must be between the ages of 21 and 40. Accordingly, candidates must have been born between July 2, 1985, and July 1, 2004. According to Uttar Pradesh government regulations, candidates in the reserved category would be granted an age relaxation.

UPPCS Recruitment 2025: Vacancies

The UPPSC PCS recruitment provides opportunities for multiple administrative openings that include:

• Basic Education Officer

• District Audit Officer

• Senior Lecturer

• Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM)

• Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP)

• Sub Registrar, Transport.