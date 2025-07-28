Home / Education / News / Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2025: Apply for MBBS, BDS admissions & more

Rajasthan government has begun the registration process for NEET UG Counselling 2025 from today, July 28, 2025 on the official website of Rajasthan NEET at rajugneet2025.com

Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2025
Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2025. Photo: Shutterstock
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 6:07 PM IST
Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2025 Deadline: The Rajasthan NEET UG 2025 counselling registration for MBBS, BDS, and other medical courses under the state quota of 85% has started. The application portal, which is being hosted by the Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS), is currently accessible on the official website, rajugneet2025.com, and it will close at 8 PM on August 1, 2025.
 
The official website states that the registration fee must be paid before 4 pm on August 1, 2025. Additionally, the online form must be submitted by August 1, 2025, at 8 pm. Candidates are encouraged to review the official notification for further information.

Complete timetable of Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2025

    • Commencement of Application Process (Both Part 1 and Part 2)- 28-Jul-25
    • Release of Provisional Seat Matrix- 30-Jul-25
    • Deadline for Fee Payment- August 1, 2025 (until 8 PM)
    • Provisional Merit List (PwD/Defence/NRI)- August 4, 2025 (from 9 AM)
    • Document Verification (PwD/Defence/NRI)- 5-Aug-25
    • Release of Verified Merit List (PwD/Defence/NRI)- August 6–7, 2025
    • Security Deposit- August 5–7, 2025 (auto-locking at 5 PM on August 7, 2025)
    • Choice Filling- August 5–7, 2025 (auto-locking at 11:55 PM on August 7, 2025)
    • First Round Allotment Result- 8-Aug-25
    • Allotment Letter Download- 10-Aug-25
    • Fee Payment by Allotted Candidates- August 10–14, 2025 (closes at 3 PM on August 14, 2025)
    • Reporting at Allotted College- August 11–14, 2025 (reporting closes at 6 PM on August 14, 2025)
    • Next Rounds of Allotment- From September 1, 2025.  

How to apply for Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2025?

1. Go to the official website of Rajasthan NEET at rajugneet2025.com.
2. Press on Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2025 registration link available on the home page.
3. A new page will be displayed where candidates will have to fill in the login details.
4. Press on submit and fill the application form.
5. Make the payment of the application fee.
6. Press on submit and download the page.
7. Keep a hard copy of the same for later need.

Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2025: Fees

A non-refundable application fee of Rs 2500 must be paid by all candidates, and candidates with Rajasthan state residence who fall under the SC, ST, or ST-STA categories must pay 1500 plus any applicable transaction fees. Candidates can visit the Rajasthan NEET UG counseling official website for additional relevant information.

Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2025: Documents needed

-Admit card & scorecard of NEET 2025
-Marksheets and certificates of Class 10 & 12
-Valid ID proof (Aadhaar, Voter ID, etc.)
-Passport photograph, signature, thumbprint
-Domicile & category certificate (if applicable)
-EWS/PwD/Income certificates (if eligible)
-Payment receipt & SSO ID proof. 

Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2025: What’s next?

There will be four rounds to the counseling process: Round 1, Round 2, Round 3, and Stray Vacancy Round. The entire procedure will be conducted online. Admissions will be made solely on the basis of NEET 2025 scores. Registration, payment of fees, filling out choices for courses and colleges, and seat assignment are all required of eligible applicants.
 
After registration is closed, a PDF version of the merit list will be made available. Following document verification, shortlisted students will fill out choices and be assigned seats. Approximately 5,075 MBBS and 1,403 BDS seats are available in Rajasthan through this method, according to media reports.
 

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 6:07 PM IST

