CAT 2025 notification out: Know exam dates, steps to apply and more

The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 notification has been announced. Interested applicants in pursuing an MBA from IIMs and other premiere business schools in India can apply on the CAT official website at iimcat.ac.in from August 1, 2025. The exam will be held in exam centres spread across around 170 cities nationwide.

Applicants have to choose any five exam cities seeing their preference. The complete list of cities may be subject to modifications based on the discretion of the CAT officials.

Admission to MBA programs at IIMs and other prestigious B-schools in India requires passing the entrance exam. According to the announcement, CAT 2025 will take place online at several locations across the country on November 30.

CAT 2025: Important dates 1. Commencement of Registration and time: August 1, 2025, at 10 am 2. End of registration date and time: September 13, 2025, at 5 pm 3. Date of downloading an admit card: November 5 to November 30, 2025 4. Commencement of exams: November 30, 2025 CAT 2025 Information in Brief Event Date(s) Time CAT of Registration August 1, 2025 10:00 AM End of CAT Registration September 13, 2025 5:00 PM CAT Admit Card Download Window November 5 – November 30, 2025 - CAT of Exams Date November 30, 2025 - Result Declaration (Tentative) First Week of January, 2026 - 5. Result date: First week of January, 2026 (tentative).

How to apply for IIM CAT 2025? Step 1: Go to the official website of IIM CAT at iimcat.ac.in. Step 2: Press on the 'New Registration' link and then fill in the valid email ID and other details. Step 3: Enter the details in the CAT 2025 application form with required right information. Step 4: Upload the essential documents, make the payment and then send. Step 5: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for later reference. IIM CAT 2025: Documents required • Class 10 and 12 mark sheets • Graduation mark sheet

• Signature • Work experience certificate (if applicable) • Photo identification • Passport-size photograph • Category certificates such as SC/ST/PwD certificates (if important). CAT 2025 registration dates and fee details 1. General category candidates: Rs. 2,600 2. SC, ST, and PwD categories: Rs. 1,300 The fee can be paid online using credit or debit cards, UPI, and net banking. Payment must be submitted during the application process in order to register for the exam. CAT 2025: Eligibility criteria A bachelor's degree from an recognised university with at least 50% (45% for SC/ST/PwD) is required of applicants for CAT 2025. Undergraduate students in their final year may also apply. The official CAT website has a complete list of eligibility requirements.