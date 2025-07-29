Tuesday, July 29, 2025 | 12:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Education / News / Rajasthan JET 2025: Result to be out soon at official website, know steps

Rajasthan JET 2025: Result to be out soon at official website, know steps

Rajasthan JET 2025 Result will be out today on July 29, 2025, on the official website of Rajasthan JET. The Result date has been revised from July 25, 2025, to July 29, 2025, as per the website

Rajasthan JET result 2025

Rajasthan JET result 2025. Photo: Shutterstock

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2025 | 12:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

According to the current notice update, the Rajasthan JET 2025 result is anticipated to be available on the official website on July 29, 2025. The July 25, 2025, date for the results declaration has been moved to July 29, 2025. 
 
The candidates who took the Rajasthan JET 2025 exams may visit the official website to view their scores and download the scorecard by entering their login information after the results are announced.
 
A message on the official website mentioned, “The probable date of result declaration of JET/Pre PG/Ph.D is 29.07.2025." The university also announced the Rajasthan JET answer key. It called for objections from candidates till July 7, 2025, in case of any errors. 
 

Rajasthan JET Result 2025: Timetable 

On June 20, 2025, the Rajasthan JET 2025 exam was administered in a single shift from 11:00 am to 1:10 pm at various locations throughout the state. The Rajasthan JET 2025 entrance test, which is required for admission to JET UG, Pre-PG, and PhD programs, was held on June 29, 2025. The results for each program will be made public tomorrow, July 29, under the recent official schedule.

Also Read

Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2025

Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2025: Apply for MBBS, BDS admissions & more

Rajasthan PTET Admit Card 2025

Rajasthan PTET Admit Card 2025: Hall ticket released at official website

Classroom, Class, Students, Student

RBSE Rajasthan Class 5 board results to be out soon at rajresults.nic.in

Exam results

RBSE 10th results 2025 out: Here's steps to check, pass percentage and more

Classroom, Class, Students, Student

RBSE Class 10 results 2025 to be out today at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

How to check Rajasthan JET Result 2025?

Step 1. Go to the official website at jetskrau2025.com.
Step 2. Find the "Rajasthan JET Result 2025" link on the homepage.
Step 3. Give your registration number, roll number, and date of birth as needed.
Step 4. Your JET 2025 scorecard will be showcased on the screen.
Step 5. Download the PDF and take a printout for later reference. 

Rajasthan JET Result 2025: Additional information

The official announcement states that the OMR sheet, merit list, and scorecard will be accessible for download as of right now. The answers that the contestant marked during the entrance exam are included in the Rajasthan JET 2025 OMR sheet. 
 
The university will post the counselling and admissions timetable on its official website after the results are announced. During the counselling procedure, make sure your academic credentials, JET admit card, and a legitimate form of identification are all ready for verification.
 
The JET 2025 exam records will be available for 90 days following the last day of online counselling, according to the institution. All information (name, grades, and rank) on the scorecard must be confirmed by the candidates. They should get in touch with SKRAU authorities right away if there are any irregularities. 

What happens after the Rajasthan JET Result 2025?

Candidates who meet the requirements will move on to SKRAU's counselling and admissions process for pre-postgraduate and doctoral programs. The counselling timetable, together with information on document verification and seat assignment, will shortly be made public by the institution. 
 
For more information on Rajasthan JET Counselling 2025 and crucial deadlines, stay tuned. Candidates can visit the university's official website or call the SKRAU exam helpline for prompt assistance.
 
Candidates are advised to properly check the information stated, like name, roll number, course name, and marks received after downloading the result.
 

More From This Section

CAT 2025 notification out

CAT 2025 notification out: Know exam dates, steps to apply and more

TN 12th supplementary Result 2025

Tamil Nadu 12th supplementary results for 2025 announced, check details

JPSC Recruitment Result 2023

JPSC Result 2023: Ashish Akshat tops, 342 candidates clear the exam

indian students

Foreign degree loses sheen as students question return on investmentpremium

SSC MTS 2025 registration

SSC MTS 2025 registration for over 8K posts ends soon, details inside

Topics : Rajasthan Board rajasthan exam results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 29 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament monsoon session LIVEQ4 Results TodayBrigade Hotel Ventures IPO AllotmentZerodha Multi Asset Passive FoFInternational Tiger Day 2025Laxmi India Finance IPOQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon