According to the current notice update, the Rajasthan JET 2025 result is anticipated to be available on the official website on July 29, 2025. The July 25, 2025, date for the results declaration has been moved to July 29, 2025.

The candidates who took the Rajasthan JET 2025 exams may visit the official website to view their scores and download the scorecard by entering their login information after the results are announced.

A message on the official website mentioned, "The probable date of result declaration of JET/Pre PG/Ph.D is 29.07.2025." The university also announced the Rajasthan JET answer key. It called for objections from candidates till July 7, 2025, in case of any errors.

Rajasthan JET Result 2025: Timetable On June 20, 2025, the Rajasthan JET 2025 exam was administered in a single shift from 11:00 am to 1:10 pm at various locations throughout the state. The Rajasthan JET 2025 entrance test, which is required for admission to JET UG, Pre-PG, and PhD programs, was held on June 29, 2025. The results for each program will be made public tomorrow, July 29, under the recent official schedule. How to check Rajasthan JET Result 2025? Step 1. Go to the official website at jetskrau2025.com. Step 2. Find the "Rajasthan JET Result 2025" link on the homepage.

Step 3. Give your registration number, roll number, and date of birth as needed. Step 4. Your JET 2025 scorecard will be showcased on the screen. Step 5. Download the PDF and take a printout for later reference. Rajasthan JET Result 2025: Additional information The official announcement states that the OMR sheet, merit list, and scorecard will be accessible for download as of right now. The answers that the contestant marked during the entrance exam are included in the Rajasthan JET 2025 OMR sheet. The university will post the counselling and admissions timetable on its official website after the results are announced. During the counselling procedure, make sure your academic credentials, JET admit card, and a legitimate form of identification are all ready for verification.

The JET 2025 exam records will be available for 90 days following the last day of online counselling, according to the institution. All information (name, grades, and rank) on the scorecard must be confirmed by the candidates. They should get in touch with SKRAU authorities right away if there are any irregularities. What happens after the Rajasthan JET Result 2025? Candidates who meet the requirements will move on to SKRAU's counselling and admissions process for pre-postgraduate and doctoral programs. The counselling timetable, together with information on document verification and seat assignment, will shortly be made public by the institution.