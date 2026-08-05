Beyond paper leaks: The education reform challenges India needs to overcome

Ganesh Kohli, founder of the IC3 (International Career and College Counselling) movement, a global network of schools and counsellors, said the focus should also be on whether students receive adequate support to navigate the education system.

“Common, national-level assessments do offer real value, they give students across very different backgrounds a shared, transparent benchmark. But from our experience working closely with schools across the country, what matters most to us isn't whether assessment is centralised or localised, it's whether every student, regardless of where they study, has equitable access to the guidance and counselling they need to prepare for it,” he said.