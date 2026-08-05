CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026 soon at cbse.gov.in, know more

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to declare the CBSE Class 12 supplementary results in the first or second week of August 2026 on the official board's website. Once released, candidates must keep their login credentials ready with them to view the result.

No official confirmation regarding the date and time for the announcement of the CBSE Class 12 supplementary exam result is provided by the board yet. CBSE held the Class 12 supplementary exams on July 28, 2026. Candidates can check their results with their login credentials.

CBSE Class 12 Main Exam Result 2026

CBSE board declared the Class 12 results on May 13, 2026. As per the board, an overall pass percentage of 85.20% was recorded for Class 12 students. Given below are the the key statistics of the Class 12 CBSE results:

· Registered candidates: 17, 80,365 · Appeared candidates: 17, 68,968 · Passed candidates: 15, 07,109 · Girls pass percentage: 88.86% · Boys pass percentage: 82.13% · Transgender pass percentage: 100%. CBSE 12th Supplementary Result 2026: Login Credentials Required Students need to login with their credentials to download the marksheets. Candidates can login with the below details: · Roll number · Admit card number · Date of birth

ALSO READ: UPSSSC exam calendar 2026: Check recruitment exam, PET and interview · School number. How to check and download CBSE 12th Supplementary Result 2026? · Go to the official website at cbse.gov.in · Press on the link for Senior School Certificate Examination (Class XII) Supplementary Results 2026. · Fill in your Roll Number, School Number, and Admit Card ID as printed on your admit card. · Click the Submit button to check your marks and pass status on the screen. · Download and save or print a copy for your later college admissions.