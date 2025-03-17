Monday, March 17, 2025 | 05:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Education / News / Allahabad HC recruitment 2025: Apply for 36 Research Associate positions

Allahabad High Court is inviting applications for 36 Research Associate posts. Candidates can apply online from 15 March to 1 April 2025 by visiting the official website at allahabadhighcourt.in

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 17 2025 | 5:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Allahabad High Court is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 36 Research Associate posts. From March 15 to April 1, 2025, interested applicants may apply online at allahabadhighcourt.in, the official website. Interviews and screening tests will be part of the selection process, and they will take place on the second Saturday or Sunday in July 2025. 
 
As a result, everyone who wants to work as a research associate should apply right once and begin studying for the test. This is a fantastic opportunity if you have always wanted to work for the Allahabad High Court.

Allahabad High Court Recruitment 2025: Important dates

    • Start of application - 15 March
 
    • Last date of application - 1 April 2025
    • Last date for submission of application fee - 8 April 2025

    • Exam Date - July 2025.

Allahabad HC recruitment 2025: Application Fee

Each candidate must submit an online application and pay Rs 500 in addition to any applicable bank transfer fees. Only online payment methods will be accepted.

Allahabad HC Research Associate posts: Steps to apply

    • Go to the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/AHCRE/
    • On the homepage, visit the recruitment tab
    • Press on the application link
    • Enter the form, pay the fee, and send the form
    • Download and take a printout for future use.

Allahabad High Court Vacancy 2025 : Educational Qualification

Candidates must hold a Bachelor of Laws degree from an accredited university in order to be considered for the 36 Research Associate positions at the Allahabad High Court. In addition, applicants can apply here if they plan to sit for the LLB final year exam.

Allahabad High Court RA Vacancy: Age Limit

Candidates must be at least 21 years old and no older than 26 to apply for these Allahabad High Court positions. Additionally, there will be a specific relaxation in the maximum age for candidates in the reserved category.
 

