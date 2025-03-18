Tuesday, March 18, 2025 | 10:40 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Education / News / IIT JAM 2025: Result to be out today at official website, details inside

IIT JAM 2025: Result to be out today at official website, details inside

IIT Delhi is set to announce JAM Results 2025 on Tuesday, March 18, 2025. When announced, candidates can check and download their results on the IIT JAM official website at jam2025.iitd.ac.in

The Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 18 2025 | 10:36 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Delhi, will announce the IIT JAM 2025 results today, March 18, 2025. Once announced, candidates who showed up for the examination will be able to view their IIT JAM Result 2025 on the official website at jam2025.iitd.ac.in. From March 24 to July 31, the JAM 2025 scorecards will be available for download.
 
The official notice says, “The results will be declared on March 18, 2025 on the JAM 2025 website. For each Test Paper, an All India Rank (AIR) will be assigned to all candidates based on their performance". 

IIT JAM Results 2025: Important dates 

    • Uploading Scorecards on the Candidate Portal: Mar 24, 2025 (Monday)
 
 
    • Submission of Application Form (JOAPS portal): March 26 to April 9, 2025
 
    • Display on JAM 2025 Website (Invalid Category Candidates list): May 08, 2025 (Thursday)

    • Announcement of 1st Admission List: May 26, 2025 (Monday)
 
    • Deadline for Online Payment of Seat Booking Fee for First Admission List: May 30, 2025 (Friday)
 
    • Opening and Closing of Withdrawal selection: June 07-July 07, 2025. 

IIT JAM Results 2025: How to download?

1. Go to the official website at jam2025.iitd.ac.in.
 
2. On the home page, press on the link to check IIT JAM Results 2025.
 
3. Fill in your credentials to login and submit.
 
4. Your IIT JAM Results 2025 will be showcased on the screen.
 
5. View the result and download it.
 
6. Keep a printout of the same for future use.

IIT JAM 2025 Result: Tie-Breaking Criteria

According to the official notice, the tie-breaking criteria will be as follows:
 
— Lower negative marks, followed by
 
— Score in two marks NAT,
 
— NAT marks,
 
— MSQ marks,
 
— Score in two marks questions,
 
— DOB, the older candidate gets a better rank.

IIT JAM 2025: Overview

The exams for the seven test papers of the JAM 2025 exam--biotechnology (BT), geology (GG), mathematics (MA), chemistry (CY), economics (EN), mathematical statistics (MS), and physics (PH)--were held on Sunday, February 02, 2025.
 
IIT Delhi will offer admission to more than 3000 seats in 105 postgraduate programs at 22 IITs for the 2025–2026 academic year through IIT JAM 2025. From March 25 until April 9, 2025, the application portal will be accessible on the JAM 2025 website. 
 
A non-refundable application fee of Rs 750 must be paid by applicants in order to be admitted. Following a successful application submission, candidates will have until May 11, 2025, to change their program selections.
 
Candidates can visit the official website or get in touch with the JAM 2025 organizing committee at IIT Delhi for more information. A maximum of 4 admission rounds will be held to fill the available seats, and candidates are encouraged to frequently check the official website for updates and notifications regarding the admission process.
 

First Published: Mar 18 2025 | 10:28 AM IST

