Home / Education / News / KEAM 2025 registration ends today at cee.kerala.gov.in; here's how to apply

KEAM 2025 registration ends today at cee.kerala.gov.in; here's how to apply

The last date to apply for the KEAM 2025 registration is today, March 10, 2025. Students seeking admission in Engineering, Architecture, and Medical courses can appear for the examination

College students, students
Photo: Shutterstock
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 10 2025 | 3:11 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Today is the last day to apply for the Kerala Engineering, Architecture, and Medical (KEAM) 2025 examination. The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala, announced that candidates should apply by March 10, 2025. 
 
Candidates who are seeking admission to professional degree courses in engineering, architecture, and medical fields should complete all the formalities before completing the applications through the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in.  ALSO READ: TSPSC Group 1 results expected to be out today at tspsc.gov.in
 
Although the last date to apply for the entrance exam is March 10, candidates can upload the necessary certificates and documents required for the verification process by March 15, 2025. The board has provided additional time to all the applicants to make sure that all supporting materials are submitted accurately

KEAM 2025: Exam schedule

The computer-based test (CBT) KEAM 2025 will take place from April 24 to 28, 2025.
 
The board will issue admit cards on April 10, 2025, and the exam will be conducted at multiple centres in Kerala, Mumbai, Delhi, and Dubai.
 
Candidates who are eligible for the examination must have cleared the plus two examination, and candidates should be at least 17 years old as of December 31, 2025.

Also Read

TSPSC Group 1 results expected to be out today at tspsc.gov.in

Periyar to Stalin: A look at Tamil Nadu's unyielding battle against Hindi

Delhi School EWS admissions result 2025 released today at edudel.nic.in

Gujarat RTE admissions 2025 registration begins; here's how to apply

BAMU Result 2025 out for UG, PG courses: Here's how to check and download

How to apply for the KEAM 2025 exam online?

Here are the simple steps to apply for KEAM 2025:
  • Candidates should register themselves at the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in.
  • On the homepage, check for the ‘KEAM application form’ window and click on it.
  • Enter all the required personal and educational details. 
  • Candidates need to pay the application fee online through Credit/Debit Card/Net Bandkin/UPI.
  • Candidates are also required to upload scanned copies of their documents in the required format.
  • Download the application form for future reference

What are the documents required for the KEAM 2025 application?

Here is the list of documents required for the KEAM 2025 application:
  • Nativity Certificate
  • SSLC or equivalent certificate
  • Date of birth certificate
  • Community Certificate (If applicable)
  • Documents of Minority reservation (If applicable)
  • EWS Certificate (If applicable)
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

CBSE class 10 Maths exam 2025 analysis: Check students, teachers' reaction

CUSAT CAT 2025: Registration deadline ends today at website, steps to apply

Enrolment of women in Indian universities grew 26% in 2024: Report

Assam ADRE results 2025 out: Grade 3, 4 results announced, details here

CUET PG 2025 exam city intimation slip out, steps to check and download

Topics :Indian educationStudentEntrance Exams

First Published: Mar 10 2025 | 3:11 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story