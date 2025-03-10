KEAM 2025 registration ends today at cee.kerala.gov.in; here's how to apply

Today is the last day to apply for the Kerala Engineering, Architecture, and Medical (KEAM) 2025 examination. The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala, announced that candidates should apply by March 10, 2025.

ALSO READ: TSPSC Group 1 results expected to be out today at tspsc.gov.in Candidates who are seeking admission to professional degree courses in engineering, architecture, and medical fields should complete all the formalities before completing the applications through the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in.

Although the last date to apply for the entrance exam is March 10, candidates can upload the necessary certificates and documents required for the verification process by March 15, 2025. The board has provided additional time to all the applicants to make sure that all supporting materials are submitted accurately

KEAM 2025: Exam schedule

The computer-based test (CBT) KEAM 2025 will take place from April 24 to 28, 2025.

The board will issue admit cards on April 10, 2025, and the exam will be conducted at multiple centres in Kerala, Mumbai, Delhi, and Dubai.

Candidates who are eligible for the examination must have cleared the plus two examination, and candidates should be at least 17 years old as of December 31, 2025.

Also Read

How to apply for the KEAM 2025 exam online?

Here are the simple steps to apply for KEAM 2025:

Candidates should register themselves at the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in.

On the homepage, check for the ‘KEAM application form’ window and click on it.

Enter all the required personal and educational details.

Candidates need to pay the application fee online through Credit/Debit Card/Net Bandkin/UPI.

Candidates are also required to upload scanned copies of their documents in the required format.

Download the application form for future reference

What are the documents required for the KEAM 2025 application?

Here is the list of documents required for the KEAM 2025 application: