Kannada Band 22 March 2025: Following an alleged attack on a bus conductor for the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) in Belagavi, pro-Kannada groups have called for a statewide ‘bandh’ (shutdown) on Saturday, March 22.

Language conflicts in the area have been reignited by the incident, in which the conductor was allegedly beaten for not speaking Marathi. As a result, it prompted calls for action against groups that are allegedly instigating violence.

The timing of the upcoming bandh has left students and parents anxious, particularly with board examinations underway. However, officials have reassured that the Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Class 10 exams, set to commence on 21 March, will remain unaffected. This is because no exams are scheduled for 22 March, the day of the bandh.

ALSO READ: Karnataka Bandh on March 22: What's open, what's closed in Bengaluru? Karnataka Bandh: Does school and colleges Open or Closed? Since a number of pro-Kannada organizations are likely to support the shutdown, Bengaluru is anticipated to see partial closures as well as disruptions in public transit and services. As a precaution, several Bengaluru schools have announced a holiday in advance of the Karnataka Bandh. Public transport services, including the BMTC and KSRTC, may be impacted by the shutdown; depending on the circumstances, some buses may be taken off the road. The schools conducting internal assessments for lower classes are expected to continue as planned. Parents have expressed concerns about potential disruptions, especially in areas where transportation might be limited. However, school authorities remain confident that internal exams will proceed without major obstacles.

Karnataka Bandh tomorrow, 22 March: The official statement

In order to prevent disruptions to academic schedules, the Associated Managements of Private Unaided Schools in Karnataka have confirmed that exams for lower classes will not be canceled or postponed. To reduce inconvenience, some schools might choose to reschedule internal exams or use online instruction.

In the Legislative Council, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar answered questions from Leader of the Opposition Chalavadi Narayanaswamy regarding the possible effects of the bandh on SSLC students. Shivakumar asked pro-Kannada groups to change their minds and emphasised that the state government does not endorse the bandh.

Authorities are keeping a careful eye on the situation as the bandh draws near to make sure that daily life is not severely disrupted. Schools and students are getting ready for any timetable changes, even if the SSLC tests are unaffected. The government has stressed the value of preserving peace in the state and asked all parties to settle disputes amicably.

Shivakumar said, "The government is committed to maintaining peace and ensuring that students are not adversely affected by any disruptions". He promised that the appropriate steps would be taken to protect the public's and students' interests.

Karnataka bandh on March 22: Insights

Kannada activist Vatal Nagaraj has announced the statewide bandh (shutdown). He has made strong demands for the Mekedatu project's progress, the development of North Karnataka, the settlement of the Mahadayi water conflict, and the prohibition of the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES). Nagaraj warned to disrupt the Belagavi assembly session if MES was not banned. Karnataka bandh Timing:

Vatal Nagaraj urged all Karnataka drivers, including those who work for the governor and chief minister, to join the bandh, which is scheduled to take place from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. On Saturday, the lockdown is scheduled to begin at 6 a.m. and end at 6 p.m.