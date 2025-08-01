Friday, August 01, 2025 | 06:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Education / News / Allahabad University Admission 2025: CUET cutoff first list released

Allahabad University Admission 2025: CUET cutoff first list released

Allahabad University CUET cut-off 2025 first list has been released. Candidates can view the updated CUET UG cut-off 2025 now and those shortlisted must report to the allotted centre before deadline

Allahabad University Admission 2025

Allahabad University Admission 2025. Photo: Shutterstock

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 6:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Allahabad University Admission 2025: The CUET cutoff 2025 first list for B.Com has been released by the University of Allahabad at allduniv.ac.in. The minimal CUET scores for admission to Allahabad University in 2025 are now available for candidates to view. 
 
Candidates who have been shortlisted can view the CUET AU 2025 seat allocation at alldunivcuet.samarth.edu.in and report to the designated college by the deadline to reserve a seat. Candidates are assigned seats online based on their CUET UG 2025 scores and counselling registration. 

Allahabad University CUET Cutoff 2025

The CUET 2025 cutoff has been made public by the University of Allahabad. To find the cutoff, see the list below:
 
 
1. CUET B.Com (Hons.) AU Cutoff 2025 (General/UR)- 457
2. CUET Five-Year BBA-MBA AU Cutoff 2025 (General/UR)- 508

Also Read

Allahabad University UG Admissions 2025

Allahabad University UG Admissions 2025: Registration begins for CUET UG

Bumrah with Krishna ahead of Oval Test

Bumrah not at the Oval: Indian bowlers missing his guidance in 5th Test?

ENG vs IND 5th Test Day 2 live scorecard

England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 5th Test Day 2: Crawley's fifty powers ENG to 109/1 at lunch

OTT releases this week

Top OTT releases of the week: Housefull 5, Sitaare Zameen Par & many more

Manappuram Finance

Manappuram Fnance names Deepak Reddy as new CEO to lead growth phase

3. CUET BCA AU Cutoff 2025:
Unreserved- 456.40
OBC-NCL- 455.96

CUET AU Cutoff 2025: What next?

Candidates must be at the designated college by August 3 at 4:00 pm in order to be admitted to the five-year integrated program, B.Com. or BCA, failing which, their candidatures will be cancelled.  
 
They must keep up with the program-specific merit list and report to the designated college within the allotted period now that AU has begun distributing the CUET cutoff 2025 lists. Candidates must upgrade at allunivcuet.samarth.edu.in if they wish to participate in the upcoming rounds.
 

More From This Section

Coursera Chief Content Officer Marni Stein said India was the 2nd-largest market, next only to the US, with 29 million learners enrolled on platform

Demand for GenAI skills rises in India with 26 mn Coursera learners

NEET PG 2025 Admit card out

NEET PG 2025 Admit card out: Know steps to check, download and more

TN SSLC supplementary results 2025 out soon

TN SSLC supplementary results 2025 announced on official website, know more

Delhi CET Result 2025

Delhi CET Result 2025 to be out at official website, view schedule and more

AP police constable result 2025

AP police constable result 2025 out at official website; details inside

Topics : Allahabad University

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 6:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodaySri Lotus Developers IPOSuzlon Energy Share PriceGold and Silver Rate TodayFD RatesTrump New Tariffs ListSchengen VisaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon