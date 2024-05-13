CBSE 10th results 2024 out, here's how to check and download

Central Board of Secondary Education released class 10th board results today, May 13, 2024. Students who appeared for the examination can check their CBSE Class 10th Result 2024 on official websites, i.e., cbseresults.nic.in, results.cbse.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, digilocker.gov.in, and results.gov.in. Candidates can also check their exam results on a mobile application, i.e., Digilocker and UMANG.

CBSE conducted the class 10 exams from February 15 to March 13, 2024, which was held in several exam centres in a single shift, i.e., 10.30 am to 1.30 pm.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

A total of 3,18,156 candidates have registered for classes 10th in the national capital Delhi, out of which 3,16,535 candidates have appeared for the examination. A total of 2,98,649 candidates have passed the exam. The overall pass percentage is 94.36 per cent.

How to download CBSE 10th results 2024?

Here are the step-by-step guides to download CBSE class 10th results 2024

First visit the official CBSE website, i.e., cbseresults.nic.in.

On the home page, check for the “Secondary School Examination (Class X) 2024” and click on it.

Enter your credentials, i.e., exam roll number, school number, and date of birth.

Once you submit your details, you can access your results, you can download and take printouts for future reference.

What are the details mentioned in your CBSE results 2024?

Here are the details mentioned in your CBSE results 2024:

Name and personal details of candidates.

Marks scored in each subject and maximum marks for each subject.

Total marks.

Pass/Compartment status.

Other information.

What are the official websites to check CBSE class 10th board results?

Here are the simple steps to check class 10th board result: