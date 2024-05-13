Home / Education / News / IIM Ahmedabad is India's best-performing higher institution, check report

IIM Ahmedabad is India's best-performing higher institution, check report

The Center for World University Rankings (CWUR) released a list of top-performing institutions. Check the full report here

IIM Ahmedabad
File photo of IIM Ahmedabad campus
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 13 2024 | 1:19 PM IST
The Center for World University Rankings (CWUR) issued a report on May 13 that reveals that Indian universities degraded in terms of performance due to global competition from well-funded institutions.

In the 2024 edition of the Global 2000 list, 64 Indian universities and institutions were featured and the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad secured the top rank. This year, IIM Ahmedabad's position improved a bit and it secured 410th rank, at the same time, Indian Institute of Science dropped 7 places and currently positioned itself at 501st position. 

This report disclosed that the improvement in research output is not translated to comparable success in higher education. It shows mixed insights from the ranking ladder where 33 institutions dropped their position, and 32 also improved their position at the same time.

When it comes to leading Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) across India, it was found that Bombay jumped 14 spots and reached out at 568th rank. IIT Delhi and IIT Kharagpur are on the list of the top 10 best performers of the year. IIT Madras secured 582nd position slipped 12 spots, Tata Institute of Fundamental Research ranked 606th which also dropped 26 positions.

Top 10 Indian Higher Education Institutions

According to the CWUR report, here are the top 10 Indian institutes and their position in the list
  • 410  - Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad
  • 501 - Indian Institute of Science
  • 568 - Indian Institute of Technology Bombay
  • 582 - Indian Institute of Technology Madras
  • 606 - Tata Institute of Fundamental Research
  • 616 - Indian Institute of Technology Delhi
  • 622 - Delhi University
  • 704 - Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur 
  • 798 - Academy of Scientific & Innovative Research
  • 823 - Punjab University

What does this report reveal about the performance of higher education institutions?

Harvard University secured top positions for the 13th year in a row despite global competition. Chinese institutions also outperformed and 95 per cent of the institutions moved up in the list as the country is making heavy investments in research and development. 

Top 10 Universities in the world

Here is the list of the top 10 education institutions in the world:
  • Harvard University (US)
  • MIT (US)
  • Stanford (US)
  • Cambridge (UK)
  • Oxford (UK)
  • Princeton
  • Columbia
  • Pennsylvania
  • Yale 
  • Caltech
CWUR report analyses the 62 million outcome-based data points to rank universities across the world. The list is based on four parameters:

  • Quality of education (25%)
  • Employability (25%)
  • Quality of faculty (10%)
  • Research (40%)
The report ranked 20,966 universities and the top Global 2000 list features higher education institutions from 94 countries. 

First Published: May 13 2024 | 1:19 PM IST

