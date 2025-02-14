The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the CBSE class 10, 12 Board exam datesheet 2025 on its official website, cbse.gov.in.
Students can check and download the class 10th and 12th exam datesheet through the official website to confirm the dates and timings for this session. READ: CBSE Board Exams 2025 Frequently Asked Questions
CBSE Date Sheet 2025: Class 10th and 12th Board Exam Dates and Timings
According to the official website, class 10th and 12th board exams will begin tomorrow, February 15, 2025. The last exam of class 10th will take place on March 10 and for class 12 the last exam will be held on April 4.
CBSE Class 10th datasheet
CBSE Class 12th datasheet
How to download the CBSE 2025 date sheet online?
Here are the simple steps to download the class 10th and 12th CBSE 2025 date sheet
- Firstly, visit the official website of CBSE, cbse.gov.in
- On the homepage, check for the 'Examinations' or 'Latest Announcements' section.
- Then click on the 'Date sheet for Class X and XII for Board Examinations' link.
- Depending on your requirements, you can click on the Class 10 or Class 12 option.
- The CBSE exam date sheet 2025 will appear on your screen.
- You can download and take printouts for future reference.
CBSE Class 10th, 12th important guidelines
Check the pointers below to make sure that you don't forget important guidelines while going for the CBSE Board Exams 2025:
- Students must carry their admit card and ID proof. Entry into the exam hall wouldn't be allowed without these documents.
- All stationery items such as pens, pencils, erasers, and geometry boxes should be kept in a transparent pouch.
- Students should only carry a transparent water bottle to stay hydrated during the exam.
- All students are advised to reach the exam centre 30-45 minutes before the exam to avoid last-minute hassle.
- Electronic items such as mobile phones, smartwatches, and electronic gadgets, and strictly prohibited.
- The question paper will be shared 15 minutes before the exam to allow students to carefully read it.
- Only Blue and black ink pens are allowed to fill the answer sheet.
- If any student is found in any unfair means or misconduct, he can be disqualified from the exam.
- During the exam, students are advised to remain quiet, focused, and disciplined for a smooth exam process.