CBSE Date Sheet 2025: Check dates, timings, and important guidelines

CBSE Date Sheet 2025: Check dates, timings, and important guidelines

CBSE is set to conduct the CBSE Board Exams 2025 for classes 10th and 12th. Students should carefully check all the exam dates, timing and other important guidelines to avoid any last-minute hassle

students, student, School students

Photo: Shutterstock

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 12:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the CBSE class 10, 12 Board exam datesheet 2025 on its official website, cbse.gov.in.
 
Students can check and download the class 10th and 12th exam datesheet through the official website to confirm the dates and timings for this session.  READ: CBSE Board Exams 2025 Frequently Asked Questions

CBSE Date Sheet 2025: Class 10th and 12th Board Exam Dates and Timings

According to the official website, class 10th and 12th board exams will begin tomorrow, February 15, 2025. The last exam of class 10th will take place on March 10 and for class 12 the last exam will be held on  April 4. 
 

CBSE Class 10th datasheet

Day and Date Subject Name Exam Timings
Saturday, February 15, 2025 English 10:30 AM – 1:30 PM
Thursday, February 20, 2025 Science 10:30 AM – 1:30 PM
Tuesday, February 25, 2025 Social Science 10:30 AM – 1:30 PM
Friday, February 28, 2025 Hindi 10:30 AM – 1:30 PM
Monday, March 10, 2025 Mathematics Standard 10:30 AM – 1:30 PM
Monday, March 10, 2025 Mathematics Basic 10.30 AM - 1.30 AM

CBSE Class 12th datasheet

Day and Date Subject Name Exam Timing
Friday, 21st February 2025 Physics 10:30 AM - 01:30 PM
Saturday, 22nd February 2025 Business Studies 10:30 AM - 01:30 PM
Monday, 24th February 2025 Geography 10:30 AM - 01:30 PM
Thursday, 27th February 2025 Chemistry 10:30 AM - 01:30 PM
Saturday, 8th March 2025 Mathematics 10:30 AM - 01:30 PM
Saturday, 8th March 2025 Applied Mathematics 10:30 AM - 01:30 PM
Tuesday, 11th March 2025 English Elective 10:30 AM - 01:30 PM
Tuesday, 11th March 2025 English Core 10:30 AM - 01:30 PM
Saturday, 15th March 2025 Hindi Elective 10:30 AM - 01:30 PM
Saturday, 15th March 2025 Hindi Core 10:30 AM - 01:30 PM
Wednesday, 19th March 2025 Economics 10:30 AM - 01:30 PM
Saturday, 22nd March 2025 Political Science 10:30 AM - 01:30 PM
Monday, 24th March 2025 Sanskrit Core 10:30 AM - 01:30 PM
Tuesday, 25th March 2025 Biology 10:30 AM - 01:30 PM
Wednesday, 26th March 2025 Accountancy 10:30 AM - 01:30 PM
Thursday, 27th March 2025 Sociology 10:30 AM - 01:30 PM
Tuesday, 1st April 2025 History 10:30 AM - 01:30 PM
Thursday, 3rd April 2025 Home Science 10:30 AM - 01:30 PM
Friday, 4th April 2025 Psychology 10:30 AM - 01:30 PM

How to download the CBSE 2025 date sheet online?

Here are the simple steps to download the class 10th and 12th CBSE 2025 date sheet
  • Firstly, visit the official website of CBSE, cbse.gov.in
  • On the homepage, check for the 'Examinations' or 'Latest Announcements' section.
  • Then click on the 'Date sheet for Class X and XII for Board Examinations' link.
  • Depending on your requirements, you can click on the Class 10 or Class 12 option.
  • The CBSE exam date sheet 2025 will appear on your screen.
  • You can download and take printouts for future reference.

CBSE Class 10th, 12th important guidelines

Check the pointers below to make sure that you don't forget important guidelines while going for the CBSE Board Exams 2025:
  • Students must carry their admit card and ID proof. Entry into the exam hall wouldn't be allowed without these documents.
  • All stationery items such as pens, pencils, erasers, and geometry boxes should be kept in a transparent pouch.
  • Students should only carry a transparent water bottle to stay hydrated during the exam.
  • All students are advised to reach the exam centre 30-45 minutes before the exam to avoid last-minute hassle.
  • Electronic items such as mobile phones, smartwatches, and electronic gadgets, and strictly prohibited.
  • The question paper will be shared 15 minutes before the exam to allow students to carefully read it.
  • Only Blue and black ink pens are allowed to fill the answer sheet.
  • If any student is found in any unfair means or misconduct, he can be disqualified from the exam.
  • During the exam, students are advised to remain quiet, focused, and disciplined for a smooth exam process.

Topics : CBSE exam Indian education CBSE board exams

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 12:23 PM IST

