Why CBSE's 3-language formula has schools, educators worried over rollout

The Central Board of Secondary Education’s (CBSE) decision to mandate the three-language formula for Class 9 students has drawn mixed reactions from teachers and education experts. While they welcomed the policy for its intent to promote multilingualism, they raised concerns over its timing and practical implementation.

Intent welcomed, but concerns over timing and execution Educators have largely acknowledged the intent behind the policy, but have flagged concerns over its execution, particularly the mid-session rollout and limited preparation time available to schools. “Encouraging students to learn more Indian languages can strengthen cultural understanding and emotional integration," said SAS Kirmani, chairman of education consultancy firm Erocon in New Delhi. "However, the real issue is not the intention of the policy, but the preparedness, timing, and practicality of its implementation.” Shortage of language teachers a key challenge One of the most significant concerns highlighted by educators is the shortage of qualified regional and native language teachers.

“Many CBSE-affiliated schools, especially in smaller towns and semi-urban or rural areas, are already struggling to recruit competent teachers even for core subjects such as Mathematics, Science and English. Expecting these schools to suddenly arrange teachers for regional and native Indian languages is unrealistic,” said Kirmani. Teachers also noted that while CBSE has offered flexibility in language selection, actual availability of trained faculty will ultimately determine the choices students receive on the ground. READ | CBSE launches helpline, email support for students' post-result queries Abhinav Anshu, faculty at The Scindia School, Gwalior, said the immediate need for trained native language teachers remains a challenge, though he suggested that the gap may ease in the coming term. “The immediate need of teachers trained in local and native language is pressing currently, but it will be solved by the next term,” he said.

Curriculum restructuring and administrative strain Beyond staffing concerns, educators have flagged logistical and administrative challenges linked to curriculum redesign, timetable restructuring and the availability of learning materials in multiple languages. “Curriculum design, textbook publication and availability, and balancing resources and calendar will be a challenge for schools,” said Anshu, faculty at The Scindia School. Teachers further noted that implementing the policy by July 1, would require rapid adjustments that could strain already stretched school systems. Language diversity in classrooms raises implementation questions Experts have also pointed to challenges in linguistically diverse classrooms, particularly in urban centres and international CBSE-affiliated schools where students come from multiple language backgrounds. This raises questions over how schools will decide which regional languages to offer.

“If students speak 10 different mother tongues in a classroom, implementation becomes pedagogically confusing,” Kirmani noted. Mid-session rollout draws criticism The timing of the rollout has emerged as a key concern, with the policy being introduced after the academic session had already begun. “The introduction of such a major reform in the middle of an academic cycle is neither educationally sound nor administratively wise. Schools and parents need clarity and stability, not sudden policy shocks,” said Kirmani. Experts believe that if the policy had to be implemented effectively, it should have been phased in over two to three years, supported by teacher training programmes, recruitment drives and strengthened learning infrastructure.