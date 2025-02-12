Business Standard

Wednesday, February 12, 2025 | 01:54 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Deepika Padukone at Pariksha Pe Charcha: 'Marks aren't everything in life'

Deepika Padukone at Pariksha Pe Charcha: 'Marks aren't everything in life'

At Pariksha Pe Charcha, Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone urged students to focus on self-growth, mental well-being, and strengths, reminding them that while exams matter, marks aren't everything

Deepika Padukone

Nandini Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 1:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone shared an empowering message with students, emphasising patience, self-care, and embracing strengths while navigating the pressure of exams. Speaking at the eighth edition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Pariksha Pe Charcha, the Padmaavat actor reminded students that while exams are important, marks are not everything. She also urged students to focus on their mental well-being and overall personal growth.
 
Padukone stressed the significance of maintaining a balanced routine during exam season, highlighting the importance of sleep, hydration, exercise, meditation, and self-expression to manage stress. 
 
“It is natural to feel pressure, but what matters is how we handle it,” she said. She also mentioned that academic performance should not define a student’s future, as success comes in various forms beyond the classroom.
 
 

Also Read

Modi, Narendra Modi

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025 to feature Sadhguru, Deepika Padukone, Mary Kom

S N Subrahmanyan

Celebrities, leaders blast L&T over chairman's 'work on Sundays' remark

Tripti Dimri

IMDb's top star of 2024: Tripti Dimri, Ishan Khatter beat Bollywood icons

Deepika Padukone

Deepika, Ranveer rent apartment in Mumbai's Prabhadevi for Rs 7 lakh/ month

Krafton India introduces Deepika Padukone avatars in BGMI game

Krafton India introduces Deepika Padukone avatars in BGMI game: Know more

 

Power of support systems and self-acceptance 

During the interactive session, Padukone candidly admitted her struggles with mathematics, revealing that she was fortunate to have supportive parents who never pressured her to excel in academics.   READ: Pariksha pe charcha: PM Modi says students can take challenge, not pressure
 
She emphasised the need for parents to recognise and nurture their children’s unique interests. She encouraged parents to foster open communication and provide emotional support to reduce academic stress. 
The actor also spoke about the role of friends and community in managing anxiety. “When I started talking about my emotions, I felt lighter and freer. Expressing yourself is essential,” she said, drawing from her personal mental health journey. 
 

‘Focus on strengths, not weaknesses’ 

To inspire confidence, Padukone led students through an interactive exercise where they wrote down their strengths and displayed them on a board. “When you focus on your strengths rather than weaknesses, you realise how many things you’re actually good at,” she said. 
 
She also reassured students that competition is a part of life, but the real challenge lies in self-improvement rather than comparison with others.
 
Padukone further added that self-awareness plays a crucial role in personal development. Recognising one's capabilities and setting realistic goals can make learning enjoyable and effective. She further urged students to be patient with their progress and celebrate small achievements.
 
A mindfulness hack for exam stress 
Sharing a practical tool to stay in the present and combat stress, Padukone introduced students to the 5-4-3-2-1 grounding technique:
  • Five things you can see around you
  • Four things you can touch
  • Three things you can hear
  • Two things you can smell
  • One thing you can taste
 
“This technique helps bring you back to the moment and reduces anxiety,” she said. This simple mindfulness exercise can be particularly useful for students experiencing exam anxiety, helping them regain focus and composure.
 

Importance of extracurricular activities 

Reminiscing about her childhood, she highlighted how extracurricular activities play a significant role in shaping a student’s holistic development. Whether it’s sports, music, dance, or arts, engaging in activities beyond academics fosters creativity, leadership, and teamwork. She encouraged students to explore their interests and strike a balance between studies and hobbies.
 

PM Modi’s eighth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the eighth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha on February 10 in Delhi, engaging with students at Sunder Nursery. Encouraging them to see setbacks as opportunities, he said, “A student’s life does not stop if they fail an exam. One must decide whether they want to succeed in life or just in books. Turn your failures into teachers.”
 
PM Modi also highlighted the role of technology in modern education. “You are fortunate to be born in an era of technology. Instead of fearing it, we should focus on understanding and using it optimally,” he advised. 
 
He stressed the importance of critical thinking, problem-solving, and adaptability in today’s fast-paced world. In an era where digital advancements are shaping industries, students must develop a mindset that allows them to leverage technology for constructive purposes.

More From This Section

Amanatullah Khan, Amanatullah

LIVE news: AAP leader Amanatullah Khan writes to Delhi police, says being framed in false case

groundwater, water

Groundwater in Punjab, Haryana contaminated with uranium, arsenic: Report

Class, Classroom, Education, School

No discrimination in education: SC on plea for school access to Rohingyas

Acharya Satyendra Das

Ayodhya Ram Mandir's chief priest Acharya Satyendra Das passes away at 83

Ranveer Allahbadia and Samay Raina on India's Got Latent

Maharashtra cyber cell files case against 'India's Got Latent' show hosts

Topics : Narendra Modi Deepika Padukone Mental health Pariksha Par Charcha BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 1:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarkets TodayStock Market CrashGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEIndia New Immigration Bill 2025IND vs ENG LIVE UPDATESBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon