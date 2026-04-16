CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: When Results Are Expected, How to Check

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Date and Time: The Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to release the CBSE Class 12 results by April 30, 2026. Students can access their marksheets on official websites like results.cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in, as well as via DigiLocker, UMANG App, and SMS.

According to reports, the CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 is likely to be announced in the final week of April. Once the direct link is activated, candidates can check their scores using their login credentials.

How to check and download the CBSE 12th Result 2026 once out?

· Visit the official website of CBSE at cbse-gov.in

· Click 'CBSE 12th Result 2026' · Fill in your roll number, school number, and admit card ID · The CBSE Class 12 result 2026 will be available, and save it for later use. CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 passing criteria? As students await the CBSE Class 12 Result 2026, it is important to understand the scorecard details and passing criteria. The Central Board of Secondary Education requires students to secure at least 33 per cent marks in both theory and practical exams to pass. Failing to meet this criterion in either component may result in a compartment or fail status.

Inside the CBSE Class 12th Result 2026 After entering details like roll number and school number, students can view their results on screen. It is advisable to download and print a copy for immediate use. To access marksheets via DigiLocker, students must log in, complete Aadhaar authentication if required, and use the “Pull Partner Documents” option. The marksheet will include subject-wise scores, total marks, grades, and result status. What is the new change in the CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 evaluation? This year marks a significant shift in the assessment process, with the CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 expected soon on the official website. The Central Board of Secondary Education has introduced On-Screen Marking (OSM) for Class 12 answer sheets, marking a key move toward digital evaluation.

ALSO READ: CBSE Class 10 pass percentage rises marginally to 93.70% in 2026 results Under this system, answer sheets are scanned page by page and uploaded to a secure platform, where examiners assess responses digitally using login credentials. The approach aims to reduce human error, enhance monitoring, and improve overall accuracy. More about the CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 digital evaluation According to the Central Board of Secondary Education, digital evaluation will help streamline the process and enable faster result announcements, given that over 10 crore answer sheets are examined. Every page of the booklet—including blank pages—is scanned and uploaded to ensure transparency.