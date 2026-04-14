CBSE 10th results 2026 on Digilocker: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the Class 10 board exam results for 2026 soon, likely before the final week of April, although an official date has not yet been confirmed.

Meanwhile, DigiLocker has indicated that the results may be released shortly. However, the chances of an announcement today appear low, as the process depends on completing backend procedures such as evaluation, moderation, and mark compilation.

How to create an account on DigiLocker without APAAR ID?

Step 1: Visit the website at cbseservices.digolocker.gov.in

Step 2: Press on ‘Get Started’

Step 3: Fill in the details and Access Codes given by the school Step 4: Verify Mobile Number via OTP Step 5: Account activated successfully. How to check CBSE Class 10 Board Results on the official website? · Visit the official website at results.cbse.nic.in. · On the homepage, press on "Secondary School Examination (Class X) 2026" under the "2026 Results" section. · Fill in your roll number, school number, admit card ID, date of birth, and security pin · Click on "Submit". · Your Class 10 marksheet will be showcased on the screen.

ALSO READ: MP Board Result 2026: MPBSE class 10th, 12th results to be out tomorrow · Download and save it for later use. CBSE Class 10 results: How to check via DigiLocker? Students and parents can still access board exam results via the DigiLocker portal or app and download digital marksheets if official websites face heavy traffic or outages. DigiLocker remains a reliable alternative for viewing results. As per an official DigiLocker notification, students enrolled for CBSE Class 10 in 2026 who do not yet have an APAAR ID must register. Once results are released, those with an APAAR ID linked to CBSE will receive their marksheets in the Issued Documents section. Candidates are advised to complete these steps in advance.