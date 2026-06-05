CBSE files plaint over 'coordinated' cyberattacks on post-result portal

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday said it had filed a complaint with Delhi Police over a series of coordinated cyber attacks targeting its post-result services portal, adding that the attacks were aimed at disrupting services used by students after the declaration of Class XII board examination results.

The Board said it had approached the Intelligence Fusion & Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of Delhi Police regarding repeated cyber attacks directed at the portal over the past three days.

“The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has filed a formal complaint with the Intelligence Fusion & Strategic Operations (IFSO) Unit of Delhi Police concerning a series of coordinated and sophisticated cyber attacks directed at its Post-Result Services Portal,” the Board said in a statement.

According to CBSE, the attacks involved large volumes of malicious internet traffic originating from multiple IP addresses within India and abroad. The Board said the apparent objective was to destabilise the platform, deny access to legitimate users and attempt unauthorised extraction of information. “As the portal caters to lakhs of students across the country for availing post-result services, any disruption to its functioning has the potential to adversely impact a large number of stakeholders, cause significant public inconvenience, and affect public order and create dissatisfaction among students against the Board,” CBSE said. The Board said it has sought a detailed investigation and appropriate legal action against those responsible for the attacks, citing the coordinated nature and scale of the incident.

Despite the attempts, CBSE maintained that its systems and databases remained secure. It said no data breach, unauthorised access or compromise of information had been detected. The Board added that the attacks were successfully mitigated through continuous monitoring and response mechanisms. It said cybersecurity teams from several institutions and agencies assisted in handling the incident, including IIT Kanpur, IIT Madras, the Digital India Corporation, the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) and the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In). The development comes during the five-day window for post-result services that began on June 2, a day later than originally scheduled. Students have continued to report access and login issues on social media since the portal opened, although CBSE said its systems remained secure and operational despite the cyber attacks. The portal will stay live till June 6.