CBSE Class 10 Science exam 2025 analysis: Know what students say about exam

CBSE Class 10 Science exam 2025 analysis: Know what students say about exam

CBSE conducted the class 10th science exam today, February 20, 2024, that started today at 10.30 pm and concluded at 1.30 pm. Here's what students and educators said about the exam

Photo: Shutterstock

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2025 | 2:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the Class 10 Science exam today. The science paper began at 10:30 AM and concluded at 1:30 PM. 
 
Students were provided question papers 15 minutes earlier giving some extra time for reading. The paper is very crucial for students. 

CBSE Class 10 Science Exam 2025

Exam Name CBSE Class 10 Science Board Exam 2025
Conducting Body Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)
Official Website cbse.nic.in
Subject Science
Exam Date February 20, 2025
Exam Timings 10:30 AM - 1:30 PM
Types of Questions MCQs, Short and Long Answer Type Questions
Total Marks 80
Difficulty Level TBU
 

Class 10th science exam pattern

The science exam comes in five sections, i.e., sections A, B, C, D, and E. Section A comprises 16 MCQs + 4 Assertion-Reasoning each question comprises 1 mark. Section B contains 6 short answers each containing 2 marks. The section C (Short Answer) contains 7 questions and Section D (Long Answers) contains 3 questions of 2 and 5 marks each, respectively. Section E has 3 case/source-based questions of 4 marks each.
 
 

CBSE Class 10 Science 2025: Exam Structure and Weightage

Section Type Number of Questions Marks per Question Total Marks
A Multiple Choice Questions 20 1 20
B Very Short Answer Questions 6 2 12
C Short Answer Questions 7 3 21
D Long Answer Questions 3 5 15
E Case-Based Questions 3 4 12
Table   39 - 80
 

What do students say about class 10th science exam 2025? 

Post-examination, many students shared their initial thoughts about the class 10th science exam. 
 
Most students stated that the paper's structure and content were satisfactory. However,  many called the question paper a balanced mix of theoretical and application-based queries.  

CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2025: Passing marks

Students must score at least 33% marks in each theory subject to qualify the Class 10 board exams. 
 
They also need to secure at least 33% in practicals, projects, and internal assessments to pass the class 10th board exam. Overall, students must secure at least 33% in both theory and practical components combined to successfully clear the board exams.
   

Topics : CBSE exam CBSE school CBSE board exams education

First Published: Feb 20 2025 | 1:59 PM IST

