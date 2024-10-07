Business Standard
CBSE Date Sheet 2025: Class 10 & 12 exam timetable to be announced soon

The CBSE will soon declare the exam date sheets for Classes 10 and 12 final exams. After being available, the students can download the date sheets from the CBSE website at cbse.gov.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon declare the schedule or date sheets for the Class 10 and Class 12 final examinations. The students can access the date sheets from the official CBSE website at cbse.gov.in, as soon as they become available.
In the previous year, the CBSE Class 10 and 12 date sheets for the 2024 exams were made public in mid-December. About 44 lakhs students from 8,000 schools across India and 26 other countries will take the Class 10 and Class 12 exams, according to a recent board announcement. 

The tentative dates for the board exams 2025 will begin on February 15. However, the students must note that official dates are yet to be released by the board. 

CBSE Date Sheet 2025: Steps to Download Online

Students can get their date sheets online for their high school and intermediate board exams. Given below are the steps to download the board datesheet: 
Step 1: Route to the official website of CBSE: cbse.gov.in
Step 2: Press on CBSE 10th date sheet 2025/CBSE 12th date sheet 2025 link 

Step 3: A PDF will be showcased on the screen
Step 4: View and download it
Step 5: Keep it safe for exam purposes.  

CBSE Date Sheet 2025: Details Mentioned on PDF

Given below is the list of important things that will be given on the CBSE class 10, 12 datesheet pdf:      
    • Exam Date
    • Subject Codes
    • Reporting Time
    • Name of the Subjects. 

CBSE Date Sheet 2025: LOC Submission conclusion

According to the CBSE, the deadline for submitting the List of Candidates (LOC) has passed. According to an official notice, schools had only three days to complete the process because the standard fee with the LOC submission date was October 4, 2024.
Schools must submit the List of Candidates (LOC) in order to register qualified students for the Class 10 and 12 Board exams. The only students eligible to take the next exams are those whose names were included in the online LOC submission.

CBSE board exams 2025: Guidelines

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has ordered all schools to install CCTV cameras in examination halls in preparation for the upcoming 10 and 12 board exams in 2025. All schools affiliated with the CBSE are subject to this regulation. The letter notifies head teachers and school principals that the board exams for grades 10 and 12 would be administered in rooms with CCTV.
CBSE stated the school principals that, "The Board has decided that all the schools that would be fixed as examination centres must have the facility of closed-circuit television (CCTV). If any school does not have a CCTV facility, the school will not be considered for fixing the examination centre". 
They further added, "To ensure that examinations are conducted smoothly and fairly, a CCTV Policy has been developed by the CBSE which is enclosed herewith. All the schools are directed to ensure that they have CCTV installed in their schools as per the policy if they do not have and wish to convey their consent to the Board for fixing their school as an examination centre". 

