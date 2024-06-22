Centre notifies 7-member panel to reform process of NTA-conducted exams

The Ministry of Education said Saturday it has constituted a high-level committee of experts led by former Isro chief K Radhakrishnan to ensure transparent, smooth and fair conduct of examinations through the National Testing Agency (NTA).

The seven-member committee will make recommendations on reforms in the mechanism of the examination process, improvement in data security protocols and the structure and functioning of the NTA, the Department of Higher Education in the ministry said.

It added that the committee will submit its report to the ministry within two months.

Central University of Hyderabad Vice-Chancellor Professor B J Rao and former director of AIIMS Delhi Randeep Guleria are on the panel.



Meanwhile, as part of the ongoing UGC-NET paper leak case investigation, the CBI on Saturday questioned a man in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar, officials said.

The suspect, who allegedly posted a portion of the paper on instant messaging service Telegram, was taken to Padrauna Kotwali in the district where he is being questioned by the team of CBI anti-corruption branch, they said.

It is understood that the suspect had undertaken coaching for the examination in Kota, Rajasthan, they said.

The CBI had registered an FIR into the UGC-NET paper leak case on Thursday against unidentified people on a reference from the Union education ministry.