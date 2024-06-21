Home / Education / News / NEET retest: 1,563 candidates to appear; NTA, govt official to be present

NEET retest: 1,563 candidates to appear; NTA, govt official to be present

Six students scored perfect 720 marks along with 61 others leading to allegations of inflation of marks

Medical college
"While all other examination centres have changed, the one in Chandigarh, where only two candidates will appear, will remain the same," said the senior NTA official.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 21 2024 | 11:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The NEET-UG retest for 1,563 candidates will be held on Sunday with National Testing Agency and Union education ministry officials present at the examination centres, a senior NTA official said on Friday.

The retest for the medical entrance exam is being conducted after the agency withdrew grace marks awarded to students who were compensated for loss of time due to delay in start of examination at six centres in Meghalaya, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat and Chandigarh.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Six students scored perfect 720 marks along with 61 others leading to allegations of inflation of marks.

The retest will be held at seven centres -- six being new -- on Sunday.

"While all other examination centres have changed, the one in Chandigarh, where only two candidates will appear, will remain the same," said the senior NTA official.

"Besides, officials from the agency and the Union education ministry will also be present at these centres. The step has been taken to ensure smooth conduct of the re-exam," the official added.

The re-conducted of the exam was announced following allegations of irregularities in NEET-UG, including paper leaks.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had on Thursday ruled out cancellation of NEET for now saying cannot jeopardise careers of lakhs of students who cleared the exam rightfully because of isolated incidents of malpractices.

Also Read

Even 0.001% negligence must be dealt with: SC to NTA on NEET irregularities

NEET-UG 2024-25: Record 24 lakh applications received from candidates

NEET UG 2024 row: SC verdict proves issues in exam, says Alakh Pandey

Grace marks given to 1,563 NEET candidates to be cancelled: Centre to SC

NEET 2024: NTA to release results on June 14 at exams.nta.ac.in/NEET-UG

NTA postpones Joint CSIR UGC-NET exam due to 'unavoidable circumstances'

'India 3rd in female researchers' growth; global equality remains elusive'

BPSC recruitment 2024: Apply for 1339 Assistant Professor posts on June 25

'Two correct options for one question'; candidate challenges legality in SC

SC declines to stay process of NEET-UG counselling, issues notice to NTA

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :NEETEducation ministry

First Published: Jun 21 2024 | 11:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story