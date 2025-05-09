Home / Education / News / UMANG CBSE results: How to check CBSE 10, 12 results 2025 via UMANG App

UMANG CBSE results: How to check CBSE 10, 12 results 2025 via UMANG App

CBSE Result 2025 UMANG APP: Apart from the official website, students can also check their CBSE Class 10, 12 results 2025 through the UMANG app. Here's how to do

UMANG
CBSE Class 10, 12 results 2025 on the UMANG App
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 09 2025 | 3:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
CBSE Result 2025 UMANG APP: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon announce the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 results for the academic year 2024-25.
 
Reports claim that the CBSE Board results 2025 are under preparation and will be declared shortly. Once announced, students can check their results through the official websites and the UMANG mobile application.
 
The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (UMANG) app is developed by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology for students to check their CBSE Class 10 and 12 results. 
 
The UMANG app is available on both Android and iOS platforms for download. 

How to check CBSE Class 10, 12 results 2025 on the UMANG App?

Here are the simple steps to check and download the UMANG App from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, or through the UMANG official website.
  • Firstly, create an account using your mobile number and log in.
  • Click on the ‘CBSE Class 10 or 12 marksheet’ option.
  • Then all the students need to enter their required details such as their admit card ID, roll number and other credentials as mentioned on your CBSE Admit Card 2025.
  • Students can download the CBSE Class 10 or Class 12 marksheet directly to their device.

Also Read

IPL 2025 suspended for one week amid escalating India-Pakistan tensions

Stock Market LIVE: ₹4 trillion m-cap lost as India, Pak tensions escalate; Sensex slips 900 pts

Operation Sindoor LIVE updates: Rajnath Singh reviews security situation with CDS, 3 service chiefs

Tata Memorial Hospital receives bomb threat email, turns out to be hoax

Telcos boost vigilance, network readiness to ensure seamless connectivity

CBSE Class 10 and 12 results 2025: Other websites to check results

Students can check their CBSE Class 10 and 12 results via following the official websites:
  • results.cbse.gov.in
  • cbseresults.nic.in
  • cbse.gov.in
All the students are advised to keep their admit card details ready to avoid delays.  ALSO READ | CBSE results 2025: How to manage stress and anxiety while you wait

CBSE results 2025: Pass percentage trends for the last 3 years

Here’s how pass percentages have been in recent years:
  • 2024: Class 10: 93.6 per cent, Class 12: 87.3 per cent
  • 2023: Class 10: 94.4 per cent, Class 12: 87.3 per cent
  • 2022: Class 10: 94.4 per cent, Class 12: 92.7 per cent
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

CBSE Class 10th 12th Result 2025 Date, Time: Result to be announced soon

WBJEE Answer Key 2025 out: Steps to check it at official website & more

Rajasthan RBSE Class 10, 12 results 2025: Here's when and where to check

Maharashtra SSC results 2025 date, time to be out soon: Here's how to check

Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti 2025: 100 timeless quotes to inspire students

Topics :Umang appCBSE resultBoard resultsCBSE

First Published: May 09 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story