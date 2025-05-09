WBJEE Answer Key 2025 out: Today, May 9, 2025, the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board formally declared the WBJEE 2025 Answer Key available online. On the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in, the link to the answer key is now active.

By entering their roll number and birthdate, candidates who took the test can access the WBJEE Answer Key and download the PDF for their records. Until May 11, 2025, candidates may object to the answer key. WBJEE Answer Key 2025: Date and time? Answer key release date- May 09, 2025 WBJEE Result date and time- Not yet announced.

WBJEE Answer Key 2025: How to download

• Go to the official website of the the WBJEE at wbjeeb.nic.in.

• Visit the WBJEE under the examination category.

• Press on the “WBJEE Answer Key” link.

• Your screen will display the answer key.

WBJEE Answer Key 2025: Formula to calculate marks using the answer key

Maximum Marks x Number of Correct Responses – Negative Marking x Number of Incorrect Responses.

WBJEE Answer Key 2025: How to raise objections?

Press “Challenge Answer Key”

A new window will display, asking for login credentials.

Select the question that you would like to challenge.

If necessary, give supporting material for your objection.

Send the payment for the Answer Key Challenge fee.

WBJEE Answer Key 2025: Fees

WBJEE 2025: What's next? WBJEEB has not yet confirmed the official WBJEE 2025 result date yet. Candidates will be able to view their received marksheet and ranks vis WBJEE result 2025. To avail the result, the candidates will have to log in their credentials. The result will be downloadable in the form of the WBJEE 2025 rank card. Candidates qualifying the entrance exam will be eligible for the further WBJEE 2025 counselling. In a single session, a candidate may contest any number of answer keys. A non-refundable processing charge of ₹500 must be paid by the candidate using net banking, debit card, credit card, or UPI alone for each question that is contested. If the fee payment fails, no challenge will be reviewed.

WBJEE Answer Key 2025: Overview

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination was conducted on April 27, 2025. The exam was conducted in two shifts: a first shift from 11 am to 1 pm and a second shift from 2 pm to 4 pm. Answer keys are usually made available a few days after the exam.

This year, the WBJEE 2025 exam was conducted for admission to West Bengal engineering/technology, pharmacy, and architecture programs. Now that the test is over and the answer keys are accessible, students can examine their likely earned scores. For more related details, candidates can view the official website of WBJEEB.