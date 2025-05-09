Home / Education / News / Kerala SSLC Class 10 2025 results releasing today at Keralaresults.nic.in

Kerala SSLC Class 10 2025 results releasing today at Keralaresults.nic.in

The DHSE is all set to release the Kerala SSLC Class 10 results 2025 through the official websites today. Students can check their results using their login credentials

Photo: Shutterstock
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
Last Updated : May 09 2025 | 1:10 PM IST
Kerala SSLC Class 10 results 2025: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala, will announce the results of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Examination today at 3 pm. 
 
Once the result is active, students can check the board results through the board's official websites, keralaresults.nic.in, using their login credentials. Gulf students can also check their exam results by the afternoon.
 
This year, a total of 4,27,021 students, including 2,17,696 boys and 2,09,325 girls, appeared for the Class 10 exams held from March 3 to March 26.

Kerala board Class 10th results: Date and time

The Kerala SSLC results are set to be released today, May 9, 2025, at around 3 PM.

How to check Kerala Class 10th results 2025?

Here are the simple steps to check and download the Kerala Class 10th results 2025:
  • Visit the official websites, i.e., pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in, prd.kerala.gov.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, and results.kite.kerala.gov.in.
  • On the home page, check for the "Kerala Class 10th results 2025" link.
  • Enter your login credentials, i.e., registration number, password, and date of birth.
  • Kerala SSLC results will appear on your screen.
  • Students can download and take print outs for future reference.

Kerala board SSLC results 2025: Official websites

Here are the official websites to check the Kerala SSLC results 2025:

  • keralaresults.nic.in
  • results.kite.kerala.gov.in
  • sslcexam.kerala.gov.in
  • examresults.kerala.gov.in
  • prd.kerala.gov.in

Kerala 10th results 2025: Where to get the Class 10 marksheet

The online marksheet will be provisional, and students are advised to collect their original marksheets from their respective schools a few days after the result is announced.

Kerala SSLC 10th results 2025: Supplementary exams

Students who fail to clear the exams will have the option to appear for supplementary exams. Those who are not happy with their marks or results can apply for re-evaluation. The board will share more details about the supplementary exams and re-evaluation process after the results are declared.

Kerala SSLC 10 results 2025: Last year's results

Last year, the board conducted the Kerala SSLC Class 10th examination from March 4 to 25, 2025, and the results were released on May 8 at 3 pm. The board recorded 99.69 pass percentage last year.

Kerala board class 10th results: Digital marksheet via Saphalam & DigiLocker

Students can also download their SSLC 2025 digital marksheets through the Saphalam app or DigiLocker today after 3 PM, using their Roll number and DOB.
