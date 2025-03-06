Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

CUET is expected to release the CUET 2025 exam city slip soon. Once out, candidates can check and download it through the official website and plan their travel to exam centres accordingly

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 06 2025 | 4:55 PM IST
CUET PG 2025 exam city slip: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2025 exam city slip soon. Reports claim that the CUET PG 2025 exam city slip is expected to be released by this week. 
 
However, there is no official confirmation on this so far. Once out, the candidates can check and download the exam city slip through the official website, i.e., nta.ac.in or exams.ntaonline.in.
 
The CUET PG exam city slips are different from the admit cards. It contains details about the candidate's assigned exam city that helps with planning travel in advance. 
 
Students should keep in mind that these slips do not serve as entry passes for the exam; for that, CUET PG 2025 admit cards will be issued separately. The CUET PG admit cards contain important information, such as the exam center, reporting time, and subject codes. Candidates can check and download their CUET PG admit cards before the exam date.

CUET PG 2025 Exam centres reduced in India

The CUET PG 2025 exam is scheduled to take place from March 13 to April 1, 2025. The exam will be held in computer-based test mode in a total of 43 shifts of 90 minutes each. 
 
The international test centers for CUET PG examinations have expanded to 312. The newly added centers include Abu Dhabi (UAE), Oslo (Norway), and Frankfurt/Berlin (Germany). Candidates now have the option to select up to four cities for their preferred test location instead of the previous limit of two. 
Exam Details Information
Exam Dates March 13 to April 1, 2025
Exam Mode Computer-Based Test (CBT)
Number of Shifts 43 shifts
Number of Candidates 4,12,024 unique registered candidates
Number of Subjects 157 subjects
Exam Timings (Three Shifts) 9 am to 10.30 am  12.30 pm to 2 pm  4 pm to 5.30 pm |

CUET PG 2025: Exam pattern

The exam will be conducted online in computer-based test mode. The exam will have 75 MCQs, and the exam duration will be 90 minutes. Candidates must familiarise themselves with the CBT format and ensure that they are comfortable with the online testing strategies. The admit cards are expected to be released phase-wise, hence, candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website.
 
First Published: Mar 06 2025 | 4:13 PM IST

