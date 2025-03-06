PM Internship Scheme 2025: Application process set to close on March 12

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India, has started the process of online registration for the PM Internship Scheme 2025 through the official PMIS portal.

Candidates who are interested in the internship can complete the registration process before applying. The last date to apply for the internship online is March 12, 2025, at pminternship.mca.gov.in.

The PM Internship Scheme is a government initiative offering valuable internship opportunities to young professionals. The scheme aims to fill the gap between academic learning and real-world experience by providing internship opportunities in the top 500 companies.

PM Internship Scheme 2025: Stipend

According to the Ministry's official guidelines, each intern will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 5,000, along with a one-time grant of Rs 6,000. The PM Internship scheme aims to ease financial constraints for interns and encourage participation in the PM Internship Scheme.

What is the eligibility for the PM Internship Scheme 2025?

Students who have passed class 10 or 12 or those who hold a UG/PG degree or diploma and are aged between 21 and 24 can apply for the internship through the online portal.

How to apply for the PM Internship Scheme 2025?

Here are the simple steps to apply for the PM Internship Scheme 2025:

Firstly, visit the official website, pminternship.mca.gov.in.

On the homepage, look for the register link and click on that, and a new page will appear on your screen.

Fill out the necessary registration details and click on the submit button.

Once you enter all the essential details, your resume will be generated by the portal.

Candidates can apply up to 5 internship opportunities based on preferences, such as location, sector, functional role and qualifications.

Once done, click on submit and download the confirmation page.

You can also take a printout for future reference.

The PM Internship Scheme's duration is one year. Out of these 12 months, half of the internship period must be spent in the actual working experience/ job environment and not in the classroom.

An official notice is also issued stating, “PM Internship Scheme, launched by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, aims to provide young individuals aged 21-24 years from low-income households with 12-month internship opportunities in the country’s top 500 companies. The pilot phase targets 1.25 lakh youth, with a five-year goal to facilitate internships for one crore young individuals. This initiative is not just about internships; it’s about building a future where every youth has the chance to succeed."

The scheme aims to provide 1 crore internships over five years.