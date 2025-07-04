CUET UG results 2025 to be out today at cuet.nta.nic.in; Details here

CUET UG results 2025 Soon: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to announce the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2025 results today, July 4. Students who appeared for the exam will be able to download their scorecards from the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in, once the results are officially released.

While the exact time for the result announcement hasn’t been confirmed, the NTA did share the result date through its official X account (formerly Twitter).

CUET UG results 2025: Final answer key released ahead of results

Before releasing the CUET UG results, NTA published the final answer key on its website. Candidates can access and download the final answer key through the official link provided.

What to expect in the CUET UG 2025 results notification? The result notification is likely to include important details such as the total number of candidates, along with the names and scores of the top performers. To access their scorecards, candidates must log in using their application number and date of birth. CUET UG results 2025 Date: CUET UG 2025 results today, July 4, 2025. CUET UG 2025: Exam schedule The CUET UG 2025 exams were conducted between May 13 and June 3, with re-tests held on June 2 and 4 for candidates affected by scheduling issues on May 13 and 16.

ALSO READ: Canada study visa: Indian students must show Rs 14 lakh for living expenses The provisional answer key was released on June 17, and the objection submission window closed on June 20, 2025. How to check CUET UG 2025 results? Here are the simple steps to check and download the CUET UG 2025 results: Visit the official NTA CUET website: cuet.nta.nic.in.

Click on the “CUET UG Result/Scorecard 2025” link on the homepage.

Enter your application number and date of birth.

Submit and download your scorecard. CUET UG results 2025: Post-result admission process Once the results are declared, qualifying candidates can begin the admission process. However, as there is no centralised counselling for CUET UG, students will have to apply individually to each university. Some institutions have already initiated their admission processes.

CUET UG 2025 Marking scheme Here’s the marking scheme for CUET UG exams 2025: Correct Answer: +5 marks

Incorrect Answer: -1 mark

Unattempted Questions: 0 marks What are the required credentials to access results? To view and download the CUET UG 2025 result, candidates must use: Application Number

Date of Birth Accountancy paper retest due to syllabus concerns NTA organised a retest for the Accountancy paper for students who had originally taken the exam between May 13 and 16, following complaints about out-of-syllabus questions. Affected candidates were given the option to reappear. CUET UG 2025: Exam mode and structure CUET UG 2025 was held in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. The exam was divided into: