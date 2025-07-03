Home / Education / News / NEET MDS Round 1 seat allotment 2025 released at mcc.nic.in; Check now

NEET MDS Round 1 seat allotment 2025 released at mcc.nic.in; Check now

NEET MDS 2025 Round 1 provisional seat allotment result is out. Download PDF, know the correction deadline, final result date, and next steps on MCC's official website

NEET MDS 2025 Round 1 results
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 5:24 PM IST
NEET MDS Round 1 seat allotment 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), under the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), has published the provisional seat allotment result for NEET MDS Round 1 Counselling 2025. Candidates who participated in the first round of NEET MDS 2025 counselling can now access the provisional result PDF on the official website — mcc.nic.in.

NEET MDS 2025 Round 1 provisional results are informational only

The provisional result has been released for reference purposes only and is subject to change. MCC has clarified that this indicative seat allotment does not carry any legal validity. Candidates are strictly advised not to report to the allotted colleges based on this provisional allotment. The final result will be declared after resolving any discrepancies.

NEET MDS 2025 Round 1 provisional results: Correction window opens till 11:00 AM 

As per the official notice, if any discrepancies are found in the provisional result, candidates must report them via email at mccresultquery@gmail.com before 11:00 AM on July 3, 2025. After this deadline, the provisional result will be finalised and no further changes will be accepted.

NEET MDS 2025 Round 1 results: No legal claim over provisional allotment

The MCC has reiterated that no legal claim can be made on the provisional seat allotment. This list is only a preliminary indication of seat status. Candidates must wait for the final allotment result and download the official allotment letter before proceeding with the admission process.

How to download NEET MDS Round 1 Seat Allotment results 2025 PDF?

Follow these steps to check and download your provisional seat allotment result:
 
  • Visit the official MCC website – Go to mcc.nic.in.
  • Navigate to the MDS Counselling 2025 section – Click on the relevant tab on the homepage.
  • Click on “Provisional Result for NEET MDS Round-I 2025” – This link will lead to the PDF file.
  • Download the PDF – Save the file for your records.
  • Search for your Roll Number – Use Ctrl+F to quickly locate your name and seat allotment status.
 
Candidates must await the final NEET MDS Round 1 results
All candidates are strictly instructed to wait for the final result before visiting any allotted institute. The admission process should begin only after the final seat allotment list is declared and the official allotment letter is made available on the MCC portal.
 

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 5:24 PM IST

