NEET MDS Round 1 seat allotment 2025 released at mcc.nic.in; Check now

NEET MDS 2025 Round 1 provisional results are informational only
NEET MDS 2025 Round 1 provisional results: Correction window opens till 11:00 AM
NEET MDS 2025 Round 1 results: No legal claim over provisional allotment
How to download NEET MDS Round 1 Seat Allotment results 2025 PDF?
- Visit the official MCC website – Go to mcc.nic.in.
- Navigate to the MDS Counselling 2025 section – Click on the relevant tab on the homepage.
- Click on “Provisional Result for NEET MDS Round-I 2025” – This link will lead to the PDF file.
- Download the PDF – Save the file for your records.
- Search for your Roll Number – Use Ctrl+F to quickly locate your name and seat allotment status.
