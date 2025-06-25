Home / Education / News / Education consultancies ask US visa applicants to review social media posts

Avoid 'controversial content': Students are told after US Embassy asks visa applicants to keep social media account settings to public

Foreign education consultancies are advising Indian students to review their social media posts. Photo: Shutterstock
Sanket Koul New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 12:42 PM IST
Foreign education consultancies are advising Indian students to review their social media posts, citing how the United States (US) Embassy had asked certain visa applicants to keep their account settings to ‘public’.
 
Higher education experts say that social media vetting is likely to cause uncertainty and anxiety among students over the possibility of visa rejections.
 
“Consultancies are urging students to review their social media profiles carefully, asking them to remove controversial or misleading content, highlight academic interests, and ensure consistency with their applications,” said Gaurav Batra, chief executive officer (CEO) of Delhi-based education consultancy Infinite Group. 
 
Saurabh Arora, founder and CEO at University Living, said that his company is advising students to be careful about what they post online. “That means avoiding posts that could be misunderstood, and using their social media to highlight the things they genuinely care about — be it their studies, hobbies, or community work,” he said.
 
Ritesh Jain, cofounder of visa counselling company LaunchEd, said that students’ social media posts and public photos and comments must not be offensive or controversial.
 
The US Embassy in New Delhi said in a statement on Monday that applicants for F, M, and J non-immigrant visas must adjust their social media privacy settings to "public". That’s needed to check an applicant’s identity and admissibility to the country under US law, it said.
 
The social media requirement comes even as the US had resumed processing student visa applications after a temporary pause by the Donald Trump administration last month.
 
According to a recent Open Doors report, there were 1.12 million international students in the US in the 2023-24 academic year. Among them, 331,602 were Indians: 23 per cent more than the previous year.
 
Experts believe that while some students may feel uneasy about the privacy implications, most remain committed to the US education system due to its global value. 
 
Arora said that the new requirement about social media profiles may not reduce the number of visa applications, but it may influence how students and their families view the US as an education destination, especially in the early stages of inquiry.
 
“Since there is no complete clarity yet on what exactly will be reviewed and how it factors into the visa decision, some students, especially first-time applicants or younger ones, may take a little extra time to understand the process and feel fully prepared,” he said.
 
Batra added that there is a possibility of increased interest in alternative countries like the United Kingdom among students who are uncomfortable with such public digital scrutiny.
 
While the US still offers unmatched academic and research opportunities, with interest remaining strong, the shift in digital scrutiny could add to the factors students weigh when making a decision.
 
“We are already seeing students expand their horizons to countries like Germany, New Zealand, Ireland, and several European nations that are being seen as stable and high-quality alternatives for students looking for value-driven education and simpler visa processes,” Arora said.
 
According to the data provided by India’s education ministry, Germany saw a 68 per cent increase in Indian students: to 34,702 in 2024 from 20,684 in 2022. New Zealand, meanwhile, witnessed a 354 per cent jump: from 1,605 to 7,297. Russia saw a 59 per cent rise in Indian students and Ireland 49 per cent. 

First Published: Jun 25 2025 | 12:42 PM IST

