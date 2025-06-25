TN SSLC, HSE supplementary exam hall ticket 2025 out today at dge.tn.gov.in

TN SSLC, HSE supplementary exam hall ticket 2025: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu, has announced that hall tickets for the SSLC and Higher Secondary First Year (HSE +1) Supplementary Exams 2025 will be available for download from today, June 25, 2025. Students can download their admit cards through the official website, dge.tn.gov.in.

How to check and download the TN SSLC, HSE +1 Supplementary hall ticket 2025?

Here are the simple steps to check and download the hall tickets 2025:

Visit the official website, dge.tn.gov.in

Click on the link: “SSLC & HSE FIRST YEAR SUPPLEMENTARY EXAM, JULY 2025 – HALL TICKET DOWNLOAD”

Enter your Application Number or Permanent Registration Number and your Date of Birth as per records

Click on Submit

The hall ticket will appear on the screen

Download and print the hall ticket. Carry it to the exam centre, as it is mandatory for entry.