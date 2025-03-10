TSPSC Group 1 results 2025 out soon: The Telangana Public Service Commission (TSPSC) is expected to release the TSPSC Group 1 recruitment exam results today, March 10, 2025. The commission might also release the results of the Hostel Welfare Officer and Extension Officer exams, as well as the Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3 exams, which are scheduled to be out soon.

According to reports, the evaluation of the Group 1 Mains question papers has been completed, and legal proceedings related to the exam have been resolved.

The latest reports claimed that the candidates' provisional marks in the TSPSC Group 1 exam would be published today, March 10, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check and download their results through the official website, tspsc.gov.in.

TSPSC Group 1: Vacancies

The TSPSC will release the preliminary marks of candidates who appeared for the Group 1 Mains exam, which aims to fill 563 Group 1 service posts. Additionally, the general ranking list for the Group 2 exam will be released on March 11, followed by the Group 3 general ranking list on March 14.

The preliminary marks of candidates who appeared for the Group 1 Mains exam aim to fill a total of 563 Group 1 service posts. Additionally, the general ranking list for the Group 2 exam is scheduled to be out on March 11, followed by the Group 3 general ranking list on March 14.

How to check and download the TSPSC Group 1 results at tspsc.gov.in?

Here are the simple steps to check and download the TSPSC Group 1 results:

Also Read

Firstly, visit the Telangana Public Service Commission (TSPSC) website at https://www.tspsc.gov.in.

On the homepage, check for the TSPSC Group 1 Exam Result 2025 link and click on it.

Enter your credentials, such as your Hall Ticket Number, Date of Birth, and Captcha Code, in the required fields.

Click on the 'Submit' button to proceed.

The TSPSC Group 1 result will appear on your screen.

You can download and take a printout of the result for future reference.

How many candidates appeared for the TSPSC Group 1 Mains examination 2025?

A total of 21,093 candidates appeared for the Group 1 Mains examination. Once the result is announced, the final recruitment process for Group 1 will begin.

Candidates who are not happy with their marks can request a recount of their marks, and then the final selection list will be prepared in a 1:2 ratio. Candidates can check their marks on the TSPSC website.

TSPSC Results expected date

The candidates who appeared for these exams can expect their results on the following dates: