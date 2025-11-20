Home / Education / News / Datanomics: India remains top source of students in US in 2024-25

Datanomics: India remains top source of students in US in 2024-25

International students formed a record 6.1% of US enrolments in 2024-25, driven by a surge in Indian students even as overall visa policies remained tight

Indian students represented 31 per cent of the total in the academic year 2024-25, while Chinese students accounted for 23 per cent.
Yash Kumar Singhal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 11:42 PM IST
International students comprised 6 per cent of the US’s total higher-education population, the highest ever, in the academic year 2024-25 (August-May), according to the latest report by the New York-based Institute of International Education (IIE).  This assumes significance as the Donald Trump administration has made it more difficult to obtain student visas, despite the US President admitting that foreign students are a ‘good business’ proposition for the country’s education system.  
     
Over 30% international students are Indians
   
The number of international students in the US more than doubled from 0.54 million in the academic year 2000-01 to 1.17 million in 2024-25, with India as the leading place of origin and China in second place. Indian students represented 31 per cent of the total in the academic year 2024-25, while Chinese students accounted for 23 per cent.  
     
Indians nearly half of foreign students pursuing OPT  
   
Around 49 per cent of foreign students undergoing Optional Practical Training (OPT) in the US in 2024-25 were Indians, which was double the percentage in 2014-15. 
   
3 out of 4 Indians studying pursue STEM courses
   
Indians had the highest share of students pursuing STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) courses, at nearly 75 per cent, among the top five countries of origin of international students in the US in 2024-25. 
 

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 11:42 PM IST

