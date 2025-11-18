JNVST Admit Card 2026 released for Class 6 at navodaya.gov.in, details here

The JNVST Admit Card 2026 has been made available by Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, or NVS. On the official NVS website, navodaya.gov.in, candidates can download their hall pass if they wish to take the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test.

In order to choose students for admission to Class 6 at Navodaya Vidyalaya for the 2026–2027 academic year, a selection test will be administered. Before the JNVST 2026 is held, students and parents can download the admit cards for free.

JNVST class 6 exam pattern 2026

The date of the JNVST is December 13, 2025. The 2-hour selection exam will run from 11:30 AM to 1:30 PM and consist of 3 sections with only objective-style questions.

For a total of 100 marks, there are 80 questions. There will be a separate OMR (Optical Mark Recognition) answer sheet available. On the OMR sheet, candidates must mark or indicate their responses in the proper place.

JNVST Selection Test 2026: How to download the JNVST Class 6 admit card?

• Go to the official website at navodaya.gov.in.

• On the homepage, press on "The admit card for Class 6 JNVST Admit Card".

• Fill in the required login credentials.

• Your admit card will be showcased on the screen.

• Save the admit card for later to the examination centre.

JNVST Selection Process 2026

Class 6 admission is determined by merit, and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas encourage national integration while adhering to the three-language formula.

It is anticipated that the results of the JNV Selection Test 2026 will be made public by the end of March 2026 for summer-bound JNVs and May 2026 for winter-bound JNVs.