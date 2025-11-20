ICSI CSEET result for Nov 2025 session to be out soon: Here's how to check

The November 2025 CSEET results will be released today at 2:00 PM on icsi.edu by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI). The scorecard PDF will be available online for candidates who took the CSEET exam on November 8 and 10, 2025.

By 4 PM, the ICSI CSEET pass percentage for November 2025 will be revealed. The candidate needs to go to icsi.edu, the official website, in order to download the scorecard. Candidates must provide their application number and birthdate to download the CSEET result.

How to download CSEET November 2025 results?

Step 1: Go to the ICSI’s official website at icsi.edu.

Step 2: Press on the ‘CSEET Result November 2025’ link on the homepage or Latest News section. Step 3: Fill in your Application Number and Date of Birth on the login page. Step 4: The CSEET scorecard PDF will display on the screen, and view all details carefully. ALSO READ: RRB Group D 2025: city Intimation slip out, check exam date and more Step 5: Download and save the scorecard for future use. More about CSEET November 2025 results The official CSEET November 2025 scorecard download link will be available on icsi.edu's main page. Candidates should check their scores as soon as the link is online to make sure all information, including sectional performance, overall marks, and qualifying status, is accurately displayed.