Home / Education / News / ICSI CSEET result for Nov 2025 session to be out soon: Here's how to check

ICSI CSEET result for Nov 2025 session to be out soon: Here's how to check

The CSEET Nov 2025 result will be declared today at the official website. Candidates can download by entering their login details. CSEET exam was held online on Nov 08 and 10, 2025

ICSI CSEET result for Nov 2025
ICSI CSEET result for Nov 2025
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 11:36 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The November 2025 CSEET results will be released today at 2:00 PM on icsi.edu by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI). The scorecard PDF will be available online for candidates who took the CSEET exam on November 8 and 10, 2025. 
 
By 4 PM, the ICSI CSEET pass percentage for November 2025 will be revealed. The candidate needs to go to icsi.edu, the official website, in order to download the scorecard. Candidates must provide their application number and birthdate to download the CSEET result. 

How to download CSEET November 2025 results?

Step 1: Go to the ICSI’s official website at icsi.edu. 
Step 2: Press on the ‘CSEET Result November 2025’ link on the homepage or Latest News section. 
Step 3: Fill in your Application Number and Date of Birth on the login page.
Step 4: The CSEET scorecard PDF will display on the screen, and view all details carefully. 
Step 5: Download and save the scorecard for future use. 

More about CSEET November 2025 results

The official CSEET November 2025 scorecard download link will be available on icsi.edu's main page. Candidates should check their scores as soon as the link is online to make sure all information, including sectional performance, overall marks, and qualifying status, is accurately displayed. 
 
To be eligible to register for the executive program, successful candidates must receive at least 40% in each topic and a total score of 50%. 

ICSI CSEET Results 2025: What’s next?

Successful candidates should move on to the next phase of the professional program after downloading the results. Important follow-up measures consist of: 
 
Using the ICSI website to register for the CS Executive Program
Confirming personal information and preserving the digital record for records
Reviewing official ICSI notifications about the deadlines for module registration.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

BPSC 71st CCE Prelims Result 2025 out; over 13,000 shortlisted for Mains

RRB Group D 2025: city Intimation slip out, check exam date and more

JNVST Admit Card 2026 released for Class 6 at navodaya.gov.in, details here

IAF AFCAT 1 registration 2026 starts today: Check steps to apply online

Amid ongoing students' protest, Panjab University postpones exams

Topics :exam resultsInstitute of Company Secretaries of IndiaCA company secretary

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 11:36 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story