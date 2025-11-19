3 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 12:42 PM IST
The results of the 71st preliminary exam have been released by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC). On the official website, bpsc.bihar.gov.in, candidates who registered and took the exams can view the results in PDF format. Of the 4,71,012 applicants that submitted applications for the exams, 3,16,762 candidates appeared for exams.
The 912 exam centres spread across 37 state districts were used for the September 13 exam. A total of 13,368 students passed the Integrated 71st Combined (Preliminary) Examination, while 893 candidates passed the Financial Administrative Officer Preliminary Examination.
More about BPSC 71st CCE Prelims Result 2025
Candidates who have appeared for the exam will be able to view their results on the official BPSC website at bpsc.bihar.gov.in. As per the BPSC notification on X, 'Candidates will be able to view their results within a few hours on the Commission's official website, bpsc.bihar.gov.in'.
The Final Answer Key for the Prelims exams was made public by BPSC earlier in October. The OMR sheet was made public by the commission along with the final answer key, and candidates can object to it on the official website.
The majority of applicants who passed the preliminary exams (PT) will now take the mains exam. After the preliminary exams, 13,368 individuals were chosen to take the Physical Efficiency Test (PET).
Furthermore, 893 additional applicants will take the PET after meeting the requirements for sub-inspector and other police department positions. For further information, candidates should go to the BPSC's official website.
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month. Subscribe now for unlimited access.