The results of the 71st preliminary exam have been released by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC). On the official website, bpsc.bihar.gov.in, candidates who registered and took the exams can view the results in PDF format. Of the 4,71,012 applicants that submitted applications for the exams, 3,16,762 candidates appeared for exams.

The 912 exam centres spread across 37 state districts were used for the September 13 exam. A total of 13,368 students passed the Integrated 71st Combined (Preliminary) Examination, while 893 candidates passed the Financial Administrative Officer Preliminary Examination.

More about BPSC 71st CCE Prelims Result 2025

Candidates who have appeared for the exam will be able to view their results on the official BPSC website at bpsc.bihar.gov.in. As per the BPSC notification on X, 'Candidates will be able to view their results within a few hours on the Commission's official website, bpsc.bihar.gov.in'.

The Final Answer Key for the Prelims exams was made public by BPSC earlier in October. The OMR sheet was made public by the commission along with the final answer key, and candidates can object to it on the official website. BPSC 71st CCE Prelims Result 2025: How to check and download merit list PDF? • Go to the official website at bpsc.bihar.gov.in • Press on the BPSC 71st CCE Prelims merit list PDF link • The BPSC 71st CCE Prelims merit list PDF will be showcased for download

• Save the BPSC 71st CCE Prelims merit list PDF and take a hard copy for later use. BPSC 71st CCE Prelims Result 2025: Category-wise Cutoff Marks The commission has also announced the cut-off marks for multiple categories. These are as below: • For the General category, the cut-off stands between 88 marks for male candidates and 78 marks for female candidates. • The BCL category’s cut-off is 71.67 marks, • Several PwD categories have cut-offs ranging from 59 to 48 marks, depending on the disability type. • For applicants under the Grandchildren of Ex-Freedom Fighters category, the cut-off is 66 marks.

• The EWS cut-off is 82.33 marks for males and 73.33 marks for females • The SC category has 72 marks for males and 60.33 marks for females. • The ST category is 71.33 marks for male and 65.67 marks for female candidates. • For the EBC category, the cut-off marks are 81 for males and 71.33 for females. For the BC category, cutoff marks for male candidates are 84, while for females, it is 73.67. BPSC 71st CCE Prelims Result 2025: What's next? The majority of applicants who passed the preliminary exams (PT) will now take the mains exam. After the preliminary exams, 13,368 individuals were chosen to take the Physical Efficiency Test (PET).