RRB Group D 2025: city Intimation slip out, check exam date and more

RRB Group D City Slip 2025 OUT: On November 19, the Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) activated the link to view the RRB Group D city intimation slip. This page offers a direct download link for the city notification slip.

By logging in with the necessary information, candidates can view the exam city. The RRB Group D admit card includes information about the CBT exam centre, including dates and times.

RRB Group D Exam Date

Candidates can plan their travel based on their knowledge of the RRB Group D exam city. The dates of the RRB Group D exam are November 27, 2025, through January 16, 2026. More information on the RRB Group D exam city notification slip may be seen below.

RRB Group D city slip 2025 PDF at RRB websites: How to download? • Visit the RRB websites at rrbapply.gov.in. • Press on the RRB Group D city slip 2025 PDF link • Use the login credentials, such as, application number or date of birth • The RRB Group D city slip 2025 PDF will be displayed for download • Save the RRB Group D city slip 2025 PDF for later use. Inside the RRB Group D city slip 2025 The exam city notification slip for the CBT has been made public by the Board. The same is available for download on the regional RRB websites. If applicable, the SC/ST free travel authority will also be listed on the city slip.

Four days before the exam date, candidates can use the city notification website to download their E-call letters. Candidates can retrieve their registration numbers or reset their passwords if necessary via the official website, rrbapply.gov.in. ALSO READ: JNVST Admit Card 2026 released for Class 6 at navodaya.gov.in, details here Additionally, the RRB has reiterated that in order to enter the exam centre, Aadhaar authentication is required. Either the genuine Aadhaar card or a printed copy with successful e-verification must be carried by candidates. At the exam centre, biometric verification connected to Aadhaar will be carried out. RRB Group D Hall Ticket 2025: Official websites to download admit card • RRB Allahabad: www.rrbald.gov.in

• RRB Bangalore: www.rrbbnc.gov.in • RRB Bhopal: www.rrbbpl.nic.in • RRB Bhubaneswar: www.rrbbbs.gov.in • RRB Bilaspur: www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in • RRB Mumbai: www.rrbmumbai.gov.in • RRB Muzaffarpur: www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in • RRB Patna: www.rrbpatna.gov.in • RRB Ranchi: www.rrbranchi.gov.in • RRB Secunderabad: www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in • RRB Siliguri: www.rrbsiliguri.org • RRB Chandigarh: www.rrbcdg.gov.in • RRB Chennai: www.rrbchennai.gov.in • RRB Gorakhpur: www.rrbgkp.gov.in • RRB Guwahati: www.rrbguwahati.gov.in • RRB Jammu: www.rrbjammu.nic.in • RRB Kolkata: www.rrbkolkata.gov.in • RRB Malda: www.rrbmalda.gov.in • RRB Thiruvananthapuram: www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in. More about the RRB Group D exam date 2025 After a court decision settled the eligibility dispute that had caused the recruitment process to be postponed, the revised dates were made public. A legal dispute over whether the Group D positions should solely be available to candidates with an ITI qualification.