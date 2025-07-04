CUET UG Result 2025: BHU is expected to release cut-offs, scorecard soon

Shortly after the official results are announced, Banaras Hindu University (BHU), one of the oldest and most prominent central universities in India, is expected to announce its undergraduate admission cut-offs based on the Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduates (CUET UG) 2025 scores.

After a final answer key was released on July 1, 2025, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to reveal the CUET UG 2025 results today, July 4, 2025. BHU applicants may anticipate relatively unchanged cut-off scores this year, with slight increases primarily in the science and commerce streams, according to statistics from last year's cut-offs.

CUET result 2025: BHU cut-offs from the general category (expected) For 2025, the anticipated cut-off scores for BHU's undergraduate programs point to a mostly stable admissions environment. Cut-off marks for commerce courses, such as the B.Com (Hons) and its Financial Market specialisation, have slightly increased, indicating stable or increasing demand. Cut-offs are expected to rise moderately in science streams, especially in the maths and biology groups. This increase indicates that applicants to these programs are more competitive. ALSO READ: CUET UG results 2025 to be out today at cuet.nta.nic.in; Details here Professional programs like the BTech in Food Technology and Dairy Technology, on the other hand, are anticipated to keep cut-offs near those from the previous year.

CUET 2025 results: Brief Overview The CUET UG 2025 exam was administered at several locations around the country from May 13 to June 3, 2025. Results are anticipated soon after the July 1, 2025, release of the final answer key. The main requirement for admission to many central universities in India, including BHU, is currently CUET UG results. To move on with university admissions, candidates who took the CUET UG 2025 exam must retrieve their scorecards from the official NTA website. Candidates should download their CUET UG 2025 scorecards as soon as the results are announced on the official NTA website. They can then apply via BHU's admissions portal, following the specific requirements and application dates. Final admission offers will be made depending on seat availability and merit after participation in counselling and seat allocation procedures.

CUET results 2025: Steps to check Step 1: Visit the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in Step 2: On the homepage, find the CUET UG 2025 scorecard link and click on it Step 3: Submit application number and password Step 4: The NTA CUET UG Result 2025 PDF will be displayed on the screen Step 5: Download it and take a printout for later reference. NTA CUET results 2025: Scorecard details The final answer keys were made public by the NTA on July 1. The final answer key contains up to 27 questions that are removed from all courses and exam dates. All exam takers will receive five marks for those questions that were dropped, regardless of whether they were attempted or not.

Additionally, candidates who mark any of the correct alternatives will receive five marks for questions if multiple options are determined to be accurate. The CUET result 2025 will be released by NTA later today. When the CUET UG scorecard 2025 is available, candidates will be able to view it online. ALSO READ: TS POLYCET 2025 round 1 seat allotment results today at tgpolycet.nic.in Candidates need to input their application number and password in order to download the result PDF. The scorecard will provide information such as the candidate's details, percentage, and the CUET NTA normalised score. CUET UG 2025 Result: Normalisation Process Because the CUET UG 2025 exam was held in many shifts from May 13 to June 4, 2025, NTA will use a normalisation technique to equalise scores from various exam sessions.

To guarantee fairness in result preparation and to take into consideration differences in difficulty levels across shifts, the normalised scores (NTA scores) will be calculated. ALSO READ: JEECUP Counselling 2025: UP Polytechnic round 1 seat allotment result today These NTA scores and percentiles will be used by the CUET participating universities to create their merit lists, cutoffs, and stimulated rank lists for the admissions process in 2025. CUET UG 2025 Participating Universities For undergraduate admissions, 243 participating universities will take into account the results of the CUET UG 2025. The following are a few of the best central universities that accept CUET scores: