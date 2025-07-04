Home / Education / News / 'Can't interfere': SC dismisses NEET-UG 2025 plea challenging answer key

'Can't interfere': SC dismisses NEET-UG 2025 plea challenging answer key

NEET-UG 2025: The Supreme Court contended that it can only interfere in matters of national-level exams if systematic failings were found

NEET UG
SC dismisses NEET-UG 2025 plea challenging answer key | Photo: Shutterstock
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 3:43 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday dismissed a petition seeking a revision of the NEET-UG 2025 results over an alleged error in the final answer key, ruling that it would not entertain individual grievances stemming from a national-level examination, according to a report by LiveLaw.
 
A bench of Justices PS Narasimha and R Mahadevan refused to entertain the plea filed by candidate Shivam Gandhi Raina, who challenged the National Testing Agency’s (NTA’s) answer to question number 136 (code no 47). The petition had also sought a stay on the ongoing counselling process.
 
“We have dismissed identical matters earlier,” the bench said. “We agree there may be multiple correct answers, but we cannot interfere in an exam taken by lakhs of candidates. This is not an individual case; thousands could be affected.”
 

Candidate argued for extra marks, cited NCERT

Senior advocate R Balasubramaniam, appearing for the petitioner, argued that even a single mark could materially impact a candidate’s rank and career trajectory. He pointed to the apex court’s intervention in NEET-UG 2024, where errors in the exam were rectified following review by an expert committee from IIT-Delhi.
 
However, Justice Narasimha clarified that the 2024 case involved systemic irregularities and broader procedural concerns. “This is not the same context,” he said, declining the petitioner’s request to convene an expert panel for review.
 

The disputed question

The contested multiple-choice question asked: 
Cardiac activities of the heart are regulated by:
A- Nodal Tissue,
B- A special neural centre in the medulla oblongata,
C- Adrenal medullary hormones,
D- Adrenal cortical hormones.
 
While the NTA recognised Option 2 (A, B, and C) as the correct answer, Raina contended that, based on the NCERT Class XI Biology textbook, the answer should include all four options. He claimed that correcting the key would award him five additional marks, significantly improving his All India Rank of 6,783 and General Category Rank of 3,195.
 
Despite acknowledging the potential impact on individual students, the court reiterated that it would not intervene in the result declarations of a national-level examination unless systemic failings were involved.
 
With the dismissal, the NEET-UG 2025 counselling process will proceed.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

NCL Technician CBT 2025: Answer Key 2025 out at nclcil.in, know more

CUET UG results 2025 released at cuet.nta.nic.in, here's how to check

CUET UG Result 2025: BHU is expected to release cut-offs, scorecard soon

CUET UG results 2025 to be out today at cuet.nta.nic.in; Details here

TS POLYCET 2025 round 1 seat allotment results today at tgpolycet.nic.in

Topics :NEET UGSupreme CourtNEET question paperNEET medical entrance testBS Web Reportseducation

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 3:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story